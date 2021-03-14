Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.