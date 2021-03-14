This time last year, I was sitting in my car outside Trinity United Methodist Church frantically trying to figure out how to wear a mask without my glasses fogging up.
It was the beginning of the pandemic in America, early March 2020. There were a few cases on the coasts, but the panic was starting to set in the minds of the population. The guidelines were non-existent, and I was left to wonder if I should even be attending the annual decoration of chocolate Easter eggs, from a health standpoint.
Of course, at this time COVID-19 had not yet arrived in Mercer County and I didn’t need to worry about this particular assignment.
Unbeknownst to me, within two weeks of that assignment, I would be writing stories detailing virus responses in Mercer County. These first few stories would be followed by countless others I’ve written in the past year about the pandemic from every angle possible. I’ve done my best to share the brighter side of a pandemic through those stories: human kindness and compassion.
So much has changed in one year. Personally, I’ve adjusted to my mask and feel unfinished without it nowadays. My mask helps keep me and the ones I love safe and I’ll wear it as long as need be.
My main issue with my mask this entire year has been trying to wear it with my glasses. I have my “glasses friendly” masks separated from the ones whose use will inevitably end in my wiping the fog from my glasses every few minutes. However, even my glasses problem has been solved within a year.
Recently, my mom sent me anti-fog spray for my glasses and it quite literally changed my perspective. I used the spray on my lenses as instructed and carefully added my mask to the mix, ready for the inevitable fog creeping up from the edges of my frames. Instead, my vision was clear. Even when I tried to fog them up with deep breaths, they stayed clear. I spent that Monday morning marveling at my new reality, one where masks and glasses can coexist on my face.
While we have made many strides in the past year, we still have a ways to go. In the meantime, I for one am excited that we have arrived back in Springtime. I have never been so relieved to see the sun peeking through my curtains in the morning as I was after this dark pandemic winter. While I have always been affected by winter’s lack of sunshine, this year was undoubtedly rough.
However, this past weekend I sat on my front porch in the springtime air and read a few chapters of a book. I may have needed a blanket and cup of tea to stay warm, but I was able to spend some time outside, and it was so nice.
The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly changed our lives and minds forever. But, for the first time since its start, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I hope you do too.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
