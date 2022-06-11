BLUEFIELD — A new summer camp for children will open in June in Bluefield, West Virginia.
Open Heart Ministries will begin its first week of camp June 20 at its Community Resource Center, at 206 Thomas Street, just above Captain D’s on Bluefield Avenue.
Age-appropriate activities for groups as young as 2 and as old as 14 are scheduled. Along with field trips and fun events, the core areas of the camp are the arts; education and career development; health and life skills; and sports, fitness and recreation.
Four weekly camp sessions are scheduled. Dates are June 20-24; June 27-July 1; July 18-22; and July 25-29. Camp fees are $50 per child per week. Some sponsorships are available.
Registration forms are available at the Open Heart Ministries Café, 415 Federal Street, Bluefield, West Virginia, downtown in the West Virginian Manor or by calling (304) 800-3370.
Volunteers as teachers and coaches in all of these areas are needed. Contact Open Heart Ministries at (304) 800-3370 to volunteer.
Graced by God, Open Heart Ministries is a Christian-based, non-profit community organization that has served the community in a variety of areas since 2009.
