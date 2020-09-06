BLUEFIELD — The award-winning television series, “The Witching Hour” seeks to investigate the paranormal from an unbiased, investigative perspective. In their newest episode, they team up with local paranormal investigation group, “Black Sky Paranormal.”
Black Sky Paranormal was founded by Russ Bailey in May of 2017 after he and a friend developed a fascination with the paranormal after seeing the movie, “Phoenix Forgotten.”
“Originally we formed it as more of a UFO investigation group and we did the ghost hunting along with it,” Bailey, founder and co-lead investigator said. “In July of 2017, I did a paranormal investigation down at St. Albans Sanatorium in Radford, Virginia and I ran into Ryan Martinez there. We worked together a little bit on that investigation that night and we collaborated on several projects, one of them being The Lord Baltimore Hotel.
Carl Jarrell is the co-lead investigator of Black Sky Paranormal. His interest in the paranormal began in college when he experienced some unexplained phenomena.
“Black Sky Paranormal is based in Bluefield and we have been to Lake Shawnee, we have been to St. Albans in Radford, about an hour away,” Jarrell said. “We did a tour of the Old Ramsey School a couple years ago.”
The paranormal team behind “The Witching Hour,” is Argos Paranormal. Ryan Martinez, a producer of the show also had his first experience with the paranormal when was attending a different university.
“Around this time I was actually a multimedia producer for a little startup news site in northern Virginia that dealt with pop culture and politics, so I produced their online web videos and podcasts,” Martinez said. “We actually had the opportunity to delve into the paranormal from a more unbiased, investigative journalistic perspective.”
In the beginning of 2018, Martinez learned about Fairfax Public Access’ opportunity to broadcast any projects such as documentaries or video series on the station.
“I love the paranormal, I also have a passion for independent filmmaking, so how about we put both of those things together and produce a public access television series that investigates the paranormal. That is what led to our show which is now called, ‘The Witching Hour,’ Martinez said. “It follows our paranormal group, Argos Paranormal, as we travel throughout the east coast, specifically, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland. We go and try to investigate locations that you won’t see on television. More lesser known locations, such as bed and breakfasts, homes which were abandoned, any place that is open to letting us go in and film. One of the things that we have realized by going to a lot of these locations is that their history is very much tied to major historical events, such as The Civil War, The Great Depression and even The Roaring 20s.”
The Witching Hour is a different kind of paranormal television show for a few reasons. One being, they time their investigations around 3 a.m., which is known as the witching hour in paranormal circles. In addition, they spend half of each episode exploring the history of the location they are about to investigate and for the remaining half, they investigate paranormal activity at the site.
“What is unique about our show is that our group, Argos Paranormal, we like to time all our investigations around 3 a.m., which is known as the witching hour time of night, hence the name of the show because we have noticed that paranormal activity is almost always at an all-time high during the night, so we want to maximize the amount of evidence we collect by timing our investigations around that time of night,” Martinez said.
Martinez said that he was scouting locations for the second season of The Witching Hour, after the show’s first season was named Best Non-Fiction Series at the Tenth Annual Indie Series Awards when he found The Lord Baltimore Hotel in Baltimore, Md.
“Once we were able to secure The Lord Baltimore Hotel for an episode of our show, we realized we needed more people to team up with because this is a big location,” Martinez said. “Luckily, Carl and Russ were available the weekend we were going out there.”
The two teams traveled to The Lord Baltimore Hotel last year to conduct an overnight investigation inside one of the most haunted hotels in the United States, the Lord Baltimore Hotel, to determine whether the spirits of those who jumped off of the hotel’s nineteenth floor during the Great Depression still reside within the hotel.
We are very excited for our viewers to not only witness some of the most incredible evidence the show has captured to date regarding the paranormal but to also learn more about why this location has been called one of the most haunted hotels in the United States,” Martinez said in a press release.
“We were investigating the hotel’s historic speakeasy, which is located in the back of one of their reception rooms. We were conducting an EVP (Electronic Voice Phenomenon) session and during the session we actually heard what sounded like music playing in the background, glasses clinking together, people talking, it almost sounded like there was a party going on. At this time, we actually heard knocking on the floor above us because we also ask spirits to let us know if they are there by knocking three times. What is interesting is that the speakeasy used to be two stories, but the entrance to the second floor was sealed off during the hotel’s renovations which I believe occurred in the last five years so there is no way anyone could have been up there,” Martinez said. “Unfortunately, we could not go up there, but the fact that we captured the knocking and the EVP of what sounded like a party going on, and even around this time we heard moaning coming through. I don’t even know how to explain it, just moaning from a spirit and none of us in the room created those noises and even outside of the speakeasy, there was no one in the reception hall area.”
“As a history buff, I have always been fascinated by the stories behind the places we investigate, and the Lord Baltimore Hotel did not disappoint,” Bailey said. “It’s really fascinating to find out the dark history behind locations...The Lord Baltimore Hotel lives up to the expectations. It is definitely an episode that will not disappoint. I think it is nice to see local people Bluefield people get to go experience different places and cities. I definitely want them to make their own decisions on what they view in this series and episode and show people that there is something out there.”
Jarrell also said that he is excited for the people of Bluefield to see the episode of The Witching Hour.
“I am definitely excited for them to see the evidence that we got, it was a pretty interesting visit and investigation. I think a lot of people in this area will be happy to see a couple of their own doing something like this on television or on a stage, like The Lord Baltimore Hotel. There are so many of these shows on television now and ‘The Witching Hour’ is trying to do something different,” Jarrell said. “I think hopefully people can take a look at this show and see the way that we operate in a professional manner and try to disprove things. We try to debunk stuff before we say that we have no explanation for something. Hopefully when people see a couple of hometown guys out there doing it, it will lend a bit more credibility to what we do and the field in general.”
The episode of The Witching Hour featuring Black Sky Paranormal investigating The Lord Baltimore Hotel began airing on television stations on August 20. The episode will be released on the Argos Paranormal YouTube channel on Sept. 2.
Channel listings and more information can be found by visiting www.argosparanormal.com/witchinghour.
