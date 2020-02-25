When I was a teenager, a phenomenon hit my school. No, not a cultural reference or a style. Knitting hit my school and hit it hard.
Luckily, I inherited my great grandmother's knitting supplies and became a kind of master knitter at the school. I made scarves, hats, slippers, gloves, anything anyone wanted. I knitted while running the admissions table at basketball games, at lunch, even during classes. I remember the clickity-clack of knitting needles through lectures. I honestly cannot believe our teachers let us by with it, but maybe it was easier not to fight us on this.
One of my goals in 2020 was to rediscover hobbies. I used to have so many that I did not have time for them, which is why in college I put most of them to the side. I have focused solely on my career since 2012 and in the midst, lost a lot of what I think makes me, me. I'd work multiple jobs, internships, etc. to the point of exhaustion that when I got home I was doing well to walk my dog, much less craft something, play my guitar or even read a book.
Now, while my job is demanding and exhausting at times, I usually have free time in the evenings. I am working one job and moderately stable for the first time in my adult life. So last night when I got home from work, instead of the default of, walk Zooey, change into pajamas and stare at a television screen until I fell asleep, I had an urge to get out my knitting supplies.
My knitting supplies have lived in a box in my parents' attic since 2012. After a visit a couple months ago I brought it back to my house with me. It has been sitting in my closet since then.
Last night I carried the box out into the living room and spent hours going through the bin of tangled knitting supplies. My mother got me started in a lot of my creative endeavors, including knitting, so I found some of her creations in the box as well. She definitely excelled further in patterns than I did.
I sorted and re-spooled the yarns until I had an organized box of supplies. It was cathartic. Cleaning and organizing always have been for me, but this was different. There was a touch of sentiment in this box. There was the one table-runner that my great-grandmother had in progress when she passed away, that I will always keep, unfinished. There were scraps of my first ventures into the craft, in pyramid shapes because I was constantly dropping stitches. There were instructional books I haven't seen in years and print outs of patterns from eight years ago. I smiled as Zooey sniffed the yarns, wondering if she smelled my family's past animals on the material. She was wagging her tail, so I hope so.
When I finished I had organized everything by color, gathered all the knitting needles by category and I looked at the organization happily. It was still only around 9 p.m. and I still had energy and of course, wanted to start a new project.
So, with the reminiscence of my mother showing me the first time, I Google searched, "How to cast on knitting." I watched a tutorial, readily available, unlike when I first started knitting. After the instructor showed the slip knot, it all came back to me and I was casting on quicker than the video could show me. My hands remembered the actions, even if my brain had left a few back in the past. I started a green scarf with very thin yarn and tiny needles. I quickly realized that despite still knowing how to knit, I am not nearly the knitter I used to be. It was messy, so I decided to take it easy on myself, set that creation back in the box and grab some larger knitting needles and yarn. When I decided to go to bed, I'd made maybe a fourth of a scarf.
Reminiscing is great, but we can't live in the past. I am grateful to my great-grandmother for her antique knitting supplies, some scraps of paper mixed in the box with her handwriting and her memory. I am grateful to my mother for encouraging me in every creative endeavor. In the end, I am grateful to myself for following through and rediscovering a previous hobby of mine.
Something as simple as cleaning out a knitting box can bring a lot of emotions. I'll be working on that scarf in the evenings and who knows, maybe I'll pick up my guitar again soon.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
