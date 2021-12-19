BLUEFIELD — Oakvale School and Brushfork Elementary have been recently awarded the West Virginia Department of Education Purple Star Award.
This designation is assigned to schools that display a special commitment to supporting military children and their families. Schools receiving the award are issued an official certificate and additional electronic materials that may be used to pridefully display their status as a military-friendly school throughout the building. This award contributes to building strong bonds between schools and military service members which meet the specialized needs of our children and enhance the success of all students.
At Oakvale School, under the leadership of principal, LaCosta Hodges, students adopted the 111th Engineer Brigade stationed in the Middle East. The students and teachers would write letters, send care packages, and video chat with the soldiers. They’ve developed a bond the students and soldiers will remember for a lifetime.
At Brushfork Elementary, under the direction of Dr. Shellie Simpson, students have worked hard to support their military friends by sending cards and care packages through out the year to both deployed and active military soldiers around the world. They have also hosted active duty soldiers and veterans for lunch at the school. They also have given early care packages to the soldiers deploying out of the Brushfork Armory, the most recent in September. They are currently sending holiday cards to active duty and local veterans groups.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.