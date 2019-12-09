My mother collects nutcrackers. I remember as a child these wooden figures lining the window sill or the mantel, always an integral part of the Christmas decorations.
As a child, our house was always a winter wonderland during the holiday. My mother loved nothing more than transforming our home into the embodiment of Christmas. The decor began on the outside, lit up in lights everywhere my father could reach. I was allowed to help with the decorations and remember carefully placing our nativity scene under our oak tree in the front yard. The front door was wrapped in intricate garland, welcoming visitors and family into our home. Inside, our tree was the centerpiece of the decor surrounded by a Christmas village (which I was in charge of) and, among others, a full mantle and window sill display showcasing my mother's nutcracker collection.
I remember knowing which nutcrackers I was allowed to play with as a child. The more intricate ones remained on higher shelves while the ones I was allowed to play with were within reach of my child's hand. Don't get me wrong, I was allowed to touch the fancier nutcrackers. I did not grow up in a household that strict, but I wanted to dance around with the nutcracker.
I spent many December nights recreating "The Nutcracker" ballet around the living room while spinning to the cassette-taped soundtrack. I adored it. My parents took me to see the ballet live every Christmas as a child. I remember watching the dancers twirl with ease in their sparkly dresses to the soundtrack I had memorized. I even fell asleep to the cassette tape year-round for two years. Although there was one song that I thought was scary and my parents had to fast-forward through, I cannot remember which one about 20 years later. Perhaps my love for The Nutcracker was in my blood.
As many collections do, the nutcracker collection began with one. According to my mother, the first nutcracker she was ever given was from her brother-in-law's family. Someone in his family brought the nutcracker back from Germany as a gift for her.
"He was the first one and I thought they were really cool," my mother explained to me over the phone. "I started buying the leftovers and forgotten ones at stores after Christmas and soon people were giving them to me as gifts."
My parents started dating on Dec. 2, 1988. When Christmastime rolled around, they were aware of the "newness" of their relationship and agreed not to spend hard-earned money on gifts for one another. Instead, they came up with an idea: to exchange one of their most valued possessions with each other.
My father gave my mother a gift from his late grandmother that he treasured: a golden Ten Commandments key chain. His grandmother had passed away before he was 10 years old, so he cherished this gift from her. My mother gave my father a cherished item as well: a nutcracker all the way from Germany from a family member.
That Ten Commandments keychain hangs from that German-made nutcracker’s arm to this day. It has its own place in the china cabinet in the living room, and does not get put away with the rest of the nutcrackers at the end of the holiday season. It has more meaning than can be contained to just a month out of the year.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.