LEWISBURG — New River Community and Technical College held a pinning ceremony recently, for students graduating from the college’s cosmetology, esthetics, massage therapy and nail care technician programs.
Locally, Arika Morrison, Pickaway received her certificate of Applied Science in Cosmetology. Certificate of Applied Science in Esthetics graduates are Braylyn McConnell, Peterstown and Courtney White, Princeton. Amanda Jean Dowdy and Sierrah Claire-Marie Ramsey of Sinks Grove received their certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy.
