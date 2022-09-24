BEAVER — Forty New River Community and Technical College students were named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the summer 2022 semester.
The following local students have earned the President’s List designation for the summer 2022 semester:
Lindside: Dale Emerson Salmons,
Montcalm: Katelyn Lee Dunford,
Princeton: James Michael Grimmett, Nathaniel Blake Neal, Hunter Gabriel Sargent,
Sinks Grove: Debra Gaye Hylton
The following local students have earned the Dean’s List designation for the summer 2022 semester:
Bluefield: Kayla Leah Sands,
Wayside: Elizabeth K. Cody.
Registration for the fall 2022 Rolling Start Options classes is underway at New River CTC. For information on admissions and the programs offered at New River CTC, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
