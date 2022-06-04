In the wake of the most recent school shooting, it made me look back and think about all the times that I had been scared to just go to school.
I was born in 2000, so I am a part of the generation that has lived in constant fear of being killed while just going to school. My generation was the first to have to practice active shooter drills alongside tornado and fire drills.
I remember the first time I was ever in a lockdown at school. I was 11 years old and in the fifth grade.
A suspicious man was spotted walking around my school’s campus, so we were put on lockdown just in case he decided to come in and open fire.
Over the years, I went into lockdown several more times for the same reason, and I watched as other schools in my county went through the same thing.
Throughout school, I became so used to the constant fear that came along with just showing up at school for a normal day.
I often thought about what I would do if a shooter came into my school. I came up with several plans for myself based on the different locations I would be at during the school day, and sometimes, this wasn’t just a personal thought.
Most times after the latest mass killing at another school, my classmates would have discussions with teachers about what we would do in this situation, and we would even laugh about it.
The whole idea of it became so normal, almost inevitable.
The threat does not stop at public grade schools either, it trickles into college as well.
During my junior year of college, we were put on a lockdown because there was a threat sent to the school that someone was going to come and shoot up the campus.
I just sat in my on-campus apartment, peeking out the window every once in a while, but I felt no sense of urgency. I remained neutral as I continued watching TV, the only difference was that I locked my door.
I did not feel scared or threatened. It felt like something that would happen on a normal day.
Think about that. Someone is threatening to come shoot my school up, and I had no reaction. I just sat there and watched TV like there was not a very real possibility that someone was going to shoot at me through my bedroom window.
I feel like that students should not go to school expecting to be shot or killed everyday they walk into the building.
It is a massive failure of this country that they are not able to protect those who cannot defend themselves in a place where they are supposed to be the safest.
Look at any social media platform and you will find thousands, if not millions, of students posting about being on lockdown because someone has threatened the school or is at the campus with a gun, and they are mostly all joking about it.
There is no fear or reaction to the threats anymore, there are only constant jokes, thoughts, and expectations for a mass shooting.
To me, it’s crazy to think that there was a time that people did not worry about this while they were in school.
The older generations, the ones in charge of the country today, have no experience in the type of dangers my generation has faced since we started school.
How could they possibly understand how students feel or accurately decide on what rules schools should put in place or what students should do in case someone comes in with a gun?
There are many arguments on both sides about gun control, but the overall point is school shootings and other mass killings need to be stopped.
We can not let kids keep getting killed because grown adults can’t agree on how to regulate guns better.
