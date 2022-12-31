The south is nothing without its many traditions that correlate with holidays, and New Year’s Day is no different.
For my family, every year we go to my mamaw’s house and eat hog jaw, collard greens, black eyed peas, and corn bread on New Year’s Day.
I never really understood why until I asked one day, and that’s when they told me it was for good luck throughout the year and each food stood for something different.
The hog jaw is to have prosperity through the year, it doesn’t specifically have to be hog jaw and can just be any kind of pork, but that is what my family does.
Eating collard greens is supposed to represent folding money or cash, or you can also eat boiled cabbage, sauerkraut, kale, chard, trip greens, or mustard greens.
According to the Spruce Eats website, “Make dishes using green, leafy vegetables to ensure good fortune for the coming year.”
The next food to eat is black-eyed peas which is the traditional choice, but lentils or beans work too.
These are supposed to symbolize coins or wealth.
Lastly, in the south, cornbread is the food that should be eaten to ensure a good year.
This food symbolizes gold, and with it, the greens, and peas combine, luck in the money department of life triples.
These are just the foods that many people in the southern region of the United States eat, but this tradition is not inherently American.
Many other cultures also have similar traditions to ensure different things throughout the year.
For example, according to Better Homes and Gardens, in the Chinese culture, their New Year dish is twirl soba noodles which represent longevity.
The ancient tradition says, “The longer the noodle, the longer the life,” and they try not to break or chew the noodles from the bowl to their mouths.
In Greek culture, food is involved, but not eating it.
They smash pomegranates for good fortune at the threshold of their homes .
New Year’s traditions in European countries like Norway, Germany, Poland, and Sweden include eating herring to ensure a bountiful and prosperous year.
Spain utilizes grapes as it’s New Year tradition, and for this one, they eat 12 grapes, one for each month of the year.
According to Better Homes and Gardens, the tradition is to eat the 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight.
I’m not sure if it’s superstition or the fact that eating these food actually make my year better, but I do know that I will continue to do so purely because I’m pretty superstitious.
When I was looking into these traditions myself, I thought it was very interesting that so many people associate food with certain prosperities and symbolize different forms of growth.
Though the foods differ culture to culture and society to society, the traditions are very similar in many ways, and I think it is a good example of how much we actually have in common with so many others around the world.
I think it’s a good idea to go into the new year with a reminder of the similarities we have with each other rather than the differences that divide so many.
I wasn’t able to think of any other traditions that my family does during the transition into the new year because I know that we don’t worry about taking the tree down immediately after Christmas like many do, but I’m sure I missed something else we do.
After the crazy prices and inflation raises, I’m hoping that my New Year’s Day food really does bring the promised wealth and money that it’s meant to bring.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
