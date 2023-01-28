FAYETTEVILLE – Observed every February, Black History Month traces its roots to groundbreaking historian and scholar Dr. Carter G. Woodson. Before he achieved fame, Woodson shoveled coal in the mines situated deep within the forests of what is now Southern West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Woodson was one of numerous black coal miners and railroad workers who left their mark in Southern West Virginia, and the many of the region’s most significant landmarks and historic sites can still be explored today.
“Whenever I explore the ruins of the old coal mines or visit the noteworthy places where African-Americans once lived and worked, I am inspired, knowing the challenges they faced and overcame here,” said Roger Wilson, CEO of Adventures on the Gorge, a year-round resort situated adjacent to the national park. “As the New River Gorge becomes increasingly popular as a travel destination, it is important to never lose sight of the human history of this place. I laud the National Park Service for its ongoing efforts to preserve this heritage.”
One of those initiatives is an African American Heritage Auto Tour, with 17 stops at sites throughout the region. The National Park Service developed the tour in partnership with Visit Southern West Virginia and the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
Free CDs can be obtained at the NPS Canyon Rim Visitor Center near Fayetteville, W. Va., just three miles from Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG).
With year-round cabins and adventures and easy proximity to the national park and surrounding region, many Black History Month visitors make AOTG their home base.
Stops on the tour include: Quinnimont Missionary Baptist Church, Camp Washington-Carver, Hawks Nest Workers Memorial and Grave Site, John Henry Park, Stratton High School, and Hinton Depot
More About Dr. Carter G. Woodson
Born in Virginia to former slaves, Woodson and his brothers traveled to Southern West Virginia in 1892 to work alongside other African Americans in the mines.
Woodson was among thousands of African Americans from Southern and Mid-Atlantic States who settled in the region beginning in the late 1800s to work in the region’s booming coal mines and on the burgeoning Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad (C&O). Like Woodson, many of the workers were born to parents who were freed slaves. The National Park Service estimates that more than one-quarter of the mine workers in West Virginia between the booming years of 1870 and 1930 were African American.
It was backbreaking, dangerous and sometimes deadly work, but it was one of the best opportunities for unskilled workers to earn a decent living. Miners who managed to load an average of five tons of hand-picked coal daily could earn as much as $5 per day. For Woodson and many others, saving those hard-earned pennies allowed them to eventually pursue other career goals and establish more comfortable lives for their families.
Although he was literate – he’d taught himself to read the family Bible when he was growing up – Woodson focused on improving his reading and math skills during his years as a coal miner, successfully socking away his pay so he could attend high school. When he wasn’t picking and mining coal, Woodson socialized with a growing group of other self-educated and thoughtful miners while honing the research and writing skills that would become the foundation of his career success.
After graduating from Douglass High School in Huntington, W. Va. – one of the few black high schools in the region – Woodson enrolled in Berea College in Kentucky, earning a Bachelor of Literature three years later. Woodson funded his college classes by teaching in a school for the children of African American miners in a small New River town called Winona. He would continue to teach and study his entire life.
After concluding a teaching post in the Philippines and traveling the world, he returned to the U.S. to further his studies, ultimately earning a doctorate from Harvard University in 1912. Woodson published his first book, “The Education of the Negro Prior to 1861,” in 1915, and shortly after formed an association called the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH) to promote the study of Black American history and culture. He spent the following years expanding the reach and focus of ASNLH while continuing to teach and publish scholarly books.
In 1926, Woodson founded the first Negro History Week, designed to devote a week to the celebration of achievements by African Americans. The idea caught on nationwide and was promoted for decades. History teachers around the country began to mark the week by teaching African-American history in their classrooms. Woodson died in 1950, but Negro History Week continued. In 1976, President Gerald Ford expanded it to Black History Month.
