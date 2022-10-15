BEAVER — The New River CTC Foundation has awarded a record number of scholarships, totaling more than $150,000 to students enrolled for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“I am proud of all of our scholarship recipients, who are dedicated to excellence in their studies at New River CTC and to the pursuit of their academic and career goals,” said Michael Green, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and College Foundation.
“I would like to thank our generous donors and members of the New River CTC Foundation Board of Directors for providing financial support to this year’s students. Many of our students are working and raising a family while attending college,” Green said.
New River CTC students apply for scholarships to assist with tuition, fees, books, and other college expenses. Scholarships are awarded based on factors such as academic merit, campus, program of study, community service, and financial need. The following are local students awarded
Rainen Blankenship, of Bluefield, L&S Toyota Scholarship;
Erica Brown, of Ghent, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Debra Hylton, of Sinks Grove, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation Scholarship, Mary Louise and Jim Kilcollin Scholarship;
Laken King, of Princeton, Madlyn E. Fort Scholarship;
Brittany Rose, of Princeton, Wendy’s Adoption Scholarship; and
Isabella Ryan, of Union, Benjamin Fort Teacher Scholarship, David and Bertha Moshy Scholarship;
