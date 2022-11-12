BEAVER — When faculty in New River Community and Technical College’s EMS programs unveiled two mobile simulation labs in 2019, they couldn’t have imagined that they would be helping to bring similar technology to EMS programs throughout the state of West Virginia.
Last month, New River CTC EMS Programs Director Matthew Snuffer and EMS Instructor Matthew Hellems were invited to Charleston to receive training on the state’s new mobile simulation labs. The labs will begin being used in November.
“With the shortage of EMS workers, Governor Jim Justice wanted to find a way to increase the workforce,” explained Snuffer. “I was involved in some of the early meetings with Dr. Persily and seven other EMS program directors at community colleges across the state.”
The conversations resulted in Governor Justice granting $10 million to improve EMS Education, including the funds used to design the five new simulation labs to be used by programs across the state. The new labs include advanced simulation manikins and AV equipment to allow instructors to work through scenarios in the back of a functioning ambulance. The fleet of simulation labs is being managed by HealthNet Aeromedical, and they will begin using a scheduling app for use of the labs in November. The mobile simulation labs will be based in Beaver, Charleston, Clarksburg, Huntington and Wheeling.
