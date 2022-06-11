BEAVER — Degrees and certificates were conferred to New River Community and Technical College 2022 graduates during the eighteenth commencement ceremony held recently at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Academic honors were awarded to 96 graduates, who completed their courses with at least a 3.4 grade point average (GPA). In addition, 21 graduates are members of the Phi Theta Kappa academic honor society for associate degree students with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Certificate of Applied Science, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Science degrees were awarded in a number of fields, including the college’s first LPN to RN Bridge and Physical Therapist Assistant graduates.
Local 2022 graduates are as follows:
Alderson: Teresa L. Bostic, Kerrigan Leigh Bragg, Brittany Cherie Brown, Vivian Alexis Fleshman, Stoughton E. Gilkeson, Ryan A. Reynolds, Todd Allen Riggs, Bridgette Nicole Smith, Desirae Nicole Utt, Justina Renee Williams,
Ballard: William Glen Hobson, Kaylee Nichole Sebok,
Bluefield: Kerissa L. Conner, Colin Dixon, Jordan Holleman, Rebecca Morris, Kayla Leah Sands, Heather Ashley Wood,,
Flat Top: Benjamin Thomas Simmons, Roger Lee Wooten,
Lerona: Devyn M. Ayers,
Lindside: Cole Randall Basile, Erica Kandice Daniels, Dale Emerson Salmons, Clay Alan Williams,
Peterstown: Serrell Garee, Braylyn Kennedi McConnell,
Pickaway: Arika Jane Morris,
Princeton: Alexander Preston Bailey, Paidan Nicole Ball, Richard Joel Blankenship, Hunter J. Cantley, Juleigh Brooks Childers, Kayle Raeann Cliver, Ary’an Nicole Graham, Bethany Cheyanne Green, Amanda LeAnn Green, James Michael Grimmett, Shawanda Lillian Hale, Brandon Michael Hart, Billy P. Hazelwood, Dale R. Johnson, Monica Marie Lucas, Tessa Michelle Mutter, Kayla M Overstreet, Ashley Marie Ratcliffe, Hunter Gabriel Sargent, Kalaya N. Tate, Skylar Jade Thompson, Lowell David Weiss, Courtney Nicole White,
Rock: John Anthony Bullard, Joshua A. Hodges,
Sinks Grove: Amanda Jean Dowdy, Sierrah C. Ramsey,
Thorpe: Megan Lyn Goins,
Union: Janice L. Blankenship,
Registration is underway for fall 2022 classes at New River CTC. Visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739 for information on degree and certificate programs at New River CTC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.