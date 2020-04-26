This week, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Doug Pfieffer about periodical cicadas. It was absolutely fascinating to me. At one point in our conversation, I told him that he was making me miss college. I learned so much in our phone call.
I’ve always been the kind of person that just loves to learn new things, particularly about science. I have mentioned before in this column that one of my aspirations for college was to study marine biology. What I haven’t shared is my fascination with insects as a child. In fact, studying bugs was such a hobby of mine that my parents were sure that I would be an entomologist when I grew up.
My mom tells the story of me, at about three years old, taking a walk after a summer rainstorm and picking up worms on the sidewalk to put them back in the dirt. After all, with all our hours gardening and playing in the dirt, she had taught me that worms were great for plants. I also could not just watch a living thing die.
Once I went to kindergarten, my bug fascination took off. I would capture caterpillars on the playground, sneak them into the classroom in my socks or pockets and put them in my pencil box, to take home and care for. Yes, I am aware this is strange, but in hindsight, it makes a lot of sense for my personality.
Each caterpillar was named and lived in jars with holes cut in the tops for air. I read books, trying to figure out what kind of caterpillars I was caring for and which leaves to feed them. Admittedly, some of them did not live through my elementary care, but the ones that did absolutely fascinated me. I remember waking up to check on them in their jars, only to find that one had chosen the previous night to cocoon up, awaiting the time to emerge from its cocoon. I would monitor their progress and raised a few to their final forms: moths. Yes, I was raising moths, not butterflies, but it was still a fascinating and beautiful process for me to study. I also remember releasing my moths, thanking them for letting me take care of them and sending them off into the sky.
Another one of my favorite insect stories from childhood involves a praying mantis named Manny. I grew up in a neighborhood full of kids my own age. We were all playing in someone’s driveway one day when all the boys started yelling. I went to yelling and found them throwing rocks at a big beautiful praying mantis. They were all afraid of him, but I wasn’t. I knew he was rare, so I lept in front of him, put out my hand and he crawled right on. Everyone yelled, “ew!” I brushed them off and headed back to my house, praying mantis in hand.
My parents and I kept him in a big netted container in the garage. During the summer in our house, one of the biggest goals was to keep flies out of the house. Between me and the dogs running in and out of the house and leaving doors open, it was a task. However, Manny the praying mantis needed insects to eat, specifically flies.
We spent about a month leaving all the windows open in an attempt to attract flies, which is more difficult than one would think. Any fly that made it into our house was chased down with a net and fed to Manny. While this may sound a bit morbid, as a science-loving kid, it was fascinating to watch him camouflage himself into the fresh leaves and branches I gave him everyday and hunt the fly given to him. My parents and I loved to watch Manny hunt, he was so slow, on his approach, but as soon as he was within arms reach, he grabbed the fly out of thin air for his meal. We released Manny after about a month. My mom put him on a tree in the backyard with best wishes for his survival after a healthy dose of feeding for a month.
My last story involves an insect that I do not think many people are afraid of, lightning bugs. Most Appalachian kids grew up chasing lightning bugs in the cool of a summer evening, to put them in a jar and light up their rooms at night. I, of course, participated in this tradition, but the lightning bug hunting game was never better than in my great-grandfather, Grandaddy Buck’s, country yard in Sutton, W.Va. Small aside here, I also loved grandaddy long-legged spiders because their name reminded me of my own grandaddy. I spent a lot of time in that yard playing with those spiders, turtles, any animal or insect that would allow me to care for it and study it was my summer’s fun.
Now, back to lightning bugs. As the sun set over the horizon of the mountains, my great-grandfather’s yard would slowly come alight. I would later learn that females live in the trees and that they should not be captured with the males emerging from the ground. The females in this species are pretty vicious in their mating rituals, and I will leave it at that. So, my cousins and I spent countless summer nights, running around that big yard, catching fireflies, running back to the porch where our adult relatives sat and watched and depositing our finds into jars to light up our rooms at night, to release them the following morning.
While I loved insects, science and animals as a child, soon, I would learn that I actually preferred to write stories. Sure, I could include what I had learned in my stories, let’s see, what profession would that be? To disseminate information for the public? Oh, yeah, of course: journalism.
As a child, my parents allowed me most any pet I wanted. I cared for fish, watched hermit crabs molt, created terrariums for turtles and of course, spent most of my time with my dogs. In addition, I had my own garden beside the house where I grew cherry tomatoes and some flowers every year. My grandfather and I actually used to have contests to see who had the most tomatoes at the end of the summer, but that is a story for another time.
After Dr. Pfieffer made me miss college with his information, something I swore I would never say when I graduated, I realized that, to a certain extent, I have lost a lot of that childlike wonderment from my youth. Of course, I am an adult now, but that doesn’t mean I can’t keep learning and playing.
This weekend I hope to spend some time in my garden at my own house. Learning, loving and observing nature coming to life around me from April showers.
