There is something about springtime air. I know it is cliché, but in the past week, I have felt a bit of awakening with the rising temperatures and crocus blooms.
The time change to Daylight Savings is always rough, losing an hour of sleep? No, thank you. However, I would sacrifice more hours of sleep for the look on my dog’s face when I get home before dark and we get to go on a good, long walk as the sun sets over the mountains.
The feel of pure springtime sunshine on my face brightens my mood and fills me with creativity. Just last night, I spent hours sketching out plans and goals for the coming months, out of pure springtime inspiration. Some were plans to move furniture around my home, some were for my outdoor garden and others focused on my career and personal life.
A big part of me has been dreading the springtime because that means my birthday is approaching. I’ll be 26 this year and I know, I know, I have no room to dread my birthday yet. However, this year, I’ll age out of my parent’s wonderful health insurance...so turning 26 is something I have dreaded for a long time.
As much as I want time to slow down so I can keep that last vestment of childhood protection, I feel like 26 might be a good year for me. I am certainly entering it with a better, clearer and more mature mindset. If you’d told me as a teenager that I would have the opportunities I do and the career I have, well, she may not have believed you.
I was on the phone with my mom as I drove home from work one evening this week and don’t worry, it was connected by Bluetooth, hands-free, I am a safe driver. I had a rough day and was crying a bit while talking to her. You know that effect that parents can have? For example, you hurt your knee on the playground in elementary school, but don’t cry about it until your parent comes to pick you up from school.
Hopefully, you understand what I’m talking about. It is just something about hearing a paternal voice that makes my emotional walls fall down and I’ll cry over something that happened days ago once I am telling my parents about it. I was upset and pulled up to my house and kept just complaining and being annoying, honestly.
I tell a lot of my female coworkers with young children that you never finish raising us, especially moms. The time I got dumped at 3 a.m.? My mom got a call and talked me down in the middle of the night. Promotion or success? My mom is getting a call. Stressful day at work? My mom is getting a call. And lastly, when I absolutely cannot think of something to write this column about, my mom gets a call. We all get writer’s block and a lot of the time she can help me out of it.
This is not to say that I don’t have a wonderful relationship with my dad. He is the best dad in the whole wide world and I will fight you over that. In fact, I am writing this column in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced that he is canceling school just hours ago, and President Trump is expected to announce a National Emergency this afternoon, so you might understand my writer’s block and the stream of consciousness style of writing today. My hope is that when this is published nine days from now, we will have a hold on the whole situation. I want to give my readers a respite from all the stressful news in the Lifestyles section, but honestly, I am a bit scared.
As a fellow journalist, I called my dad after the press conference and we talked for about a half-hour and he had calmed me down, convinced me that I don’t have the virus myself and sent me back to work. He’s always there for me, I could call him, and oftentimes do, but there is something about a mother-daughter relationship that is just different.
So, back to springtime. I kept talking to my mom on the phone as I gathered my work bag and lunch box to walk up to my house. I suddenly interrupted her when I was stopped in my tracks. I stopped on the sidewalk because I had noticed that the cherry trees in my neighborhood are showing the earliest signs of growth. I looked to my right and crocuses were peeking up through my garden...I had not planted them. My mom thinks they were planted by a previous resident and just didn’t bloom last spring because I hadn’t had a chance to work on the garden when I first moved in.
It was a moment of clarity. We could talk for hours about how bad things are. We can stand around (three to five feet from one another) and debate whether the world is really ending this time. We could go to every store in the county and buy them all out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer. We could stay glued to our televisions and phone screens, always dreading the next update, or, for a change, we could take a look around. As we worry and fret, nature is coming alive before our eyes.
I know this is a bad and worrisome time for the world. I am not downplaying this recently-classified pandemic. I am just suggesting we take the proper precautions and then do our best not to worry. Worry is heavy on our hearts and minds. I felt that worry lift as I took a moment away from the screens the plague my entire life, and enjoyed the views of springtime in bloom. As I said, it was a moment of clarity. Again, I am hoping and praying that things are better in nine days when this is published. If not, I am a fool for telling you to look at the flowers, but it might save you some worry and give the respite we all crave in this digital age.
