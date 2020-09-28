It was a cloudy, cool fall afternoon and I was pacing around the office, as I always do on days that I am working up against a hard deadline, when a coworker reminded me that flu shots were available in the conference room today.
I have never gotten a flu shot before, ever. I am sorry if this seems callous or irresponsible to anyone. I have a fear of needles, so I have been making excuses. However, I got my first flu shot today.
After my coworker reminded me, I called my dad to ask what he thought. He said, unequivocally, this year, yes. I knew he had been keeping up with the latest developments with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s flu vaccine. I trust my dad, so when he said to get one, I strengthened my resolve and headed upstairs.
Now, I must include a caveat here: I do have piercings and tattoos, but for some reason, that is different in my mind. I get nervous, but I don’t pass out with new piercings or tattoos. However, shots and blood work usually knock me out. I can’t explain it.
I stood outside the conference room, face hidden behind a mask and tried to breathe deeply as I watched my coworkers get the flu shot. Finally, it was my turn. I walked in and immediately told the nurses that I had trouble with needles. They assured me that I would be fine and asked for my medical insurance card. After gathering the bravery to walk in there, I had forgotten it in my wallet back at my desk. I quickly ran to my desk, grabbed my wallet and got back in line.
I waited with Senior Reporter, Greg Jordan and discussed my fear of needles. He knew I was nervous and let me go first (thanks Greg!) and I walked in the door, medical card in hand.
I walked in, filled out some paperwork and sat down in a chair. When she asked which arm, I asked her which was better before saying, “forget it, just do it, please.” As I took my sweater off, the tattoo on the back of my arm became visible. The nurses began to giggle with me at my irrational fear of a quick prick in the arm for my own safety and others when I have endured hundreds of needles piercing my skin for hours at a time to get my body art. In my opinion, tattoos involve so many needles that it just turns into pain, you can’t necessarily feel each individual poke.
I focused at the movement of the trees in the wind as she injected my flu vaccine in my right arm, breathing deeply and before I knew it, it was over. I had to sit for a few minutes to make sure I wouldn’t pass out, but I think I may have aged out of my fear, to a certain extent.
I have spent years fearing the flu shot or any blood work and obviously, being irresponsible with my own health by avoiding the flu shot. I feel this could be a metaphor for a lot of things that we avoid in life out of fear. Oftentimes, it will be over before you can blink away from the movement of the trees.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
