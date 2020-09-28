My Brothers' Crossing

FLOYD, Va. — A story of radical forgiveness after a tragic accident in August 2015 led to the publishing of a book which was adapted into a movie that was released this year.
J.T. Clark was volunteering at a high school football game two miles away from where his brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Pam Clark, were attending a church service at a self-proclaimed biker church, Totally Redeemed Appointed Servants of the Most High Ministry (TRASH) on an August Friday night. In the second half of the game, an ambulance parked at the football game left to attend to an ambulance fire a few blocks away. Clark recalls being able to see the smoke and hear the explosions of oxygen tanks from the football game.
“A short distance from the game an ambulance had developed a mechanical problem and overheated, caught fire and burnt up. So from the stadium we could see the column of smoke and we could hear the oxygen tanks exploding in the heat of the fire,” Clark said. “They extinguished it by the time the game was over but they had to detour traffic.”
Clark would later learn that C.J. Martin was attending the same Basset High School football game he was, to support his fifteen-year-old son who played in the band.
As the football game ended, the two families’ lives were about to change. Martin left the football game with his son in their truck and were put on a detour because of the earlier ambulance fire.
“So, as he was rerouted on that detour, my brother was leading a small group of motorcycles back to his home county, the driver of the truck turned into the lane that my brother was coming and they head-on hit each other,” Clark said. “They tried to avoid each other and my brother’s motorcycle skidded off into the grass, it never hit the truck, but my brother and his wife were thrown on the asphalt in front of the truck and the man ran them over, crushing and killing them.”
Soon, word traveled back to TRASH that two of their own were down.
“They were charged up with emotion and two dozen of them, long haired, tattooed, leather jacket wearing bikers got on their Harley’s and headed out to the scene of the accident a mile and a half away,” Clark said. “They quickly learned that my brother and his wife had been killed and they turned their attention to the driver of the truck. Now the driver of the truck and his son are black and if you think back to 2015, you are talking about things like Ferguson, Missouri, Dallas, Texas, Baltimore, Maryland and a church shooting in South Carolina, was what was going on. And, this man and his son are gripped with fear because they see this gang of bikers that has shown up having no idea they are from a church and they have just been involved in an accident that killed two bikers.”
The pastor of TRASH, Mike Price, told Clark that when they realized there was nothing they could do for his brother and sister-in-law, they turned their attention to the driver and his son.
“We all walked down to where they were standing and when we reached them, we encircled them, laid hand on them and began to pray for them,” Price told Clark. “Praying that the young boy would not be harmed by what he experienced in the accident and praying that the driver of the truck would be lifted and protected from his involvement in the accident.”
“The first act of love in all of this took place within minutes of my brother and his wife being killed,” Clark said.
On the morning of the accident, Bobby Clark, a pastor, had ministered to men who were incarcerated. Due to regulations, he was not allowed to minister to his own son, who was incarcerated, but that day, the staff agreed to let him give a note to his incarcerated son.
“In the note to his son, my brother reflected on how he wanted to live more like Stephen from the book of Acts, who was stoned for his lifestyles of following Christ. My brother said, ‘I would trade my life, if it would save one more.’ He wrote this to his son the day that he was killed,” Clark said.
That night, after the accident, an EMS provider walked over the group of people praying and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior right then and there.
“Remember the ambulance fire was right there, they were on the scene right away, there was no time lost from the accident until the providers were there and there was nothing that he could do for my brother and his wife, they are dead,” Clark said. “But, he witnesses what is taking place between the bikers and this man and his son and in the midst of all that was going on, he went up to the pastor of the biker church and told him, ‘I want to know the God you serve,’ and accepted Jesus Christ as his savior in the midst of all of that.”
Months later, C.J. Martin was set to appear in court to face reckless driving charges. Clark headed 20 miles in the opposite direction of the church to go to work. He was only at work for an hour before he said he felt a stirring that he needed to be in the courtroom. He made the hour drive south to the courthouse.
“I was moved to go to court on behalf of C.J. Martin. I did not have a faith walk. My wife had lived out her faith in front of me,” Clark said. “On my way, I heard in my spirit, ‘I need you to pay the fine.’ And my immediate reaction was, ‘Pay the fine? This could be thousands of dollars, my wife and family did not go where I was going, why do you need me to pay the fine?’ And the next message I got was ‘do not worry about a thing, you show up ready to pay the fine and I will make a way.”
Clark arrived at the courthouse and when the judge heard what he wanted to do, he asked him why he would ever pay the fine of the man who was involved in the accident that had killed his brother and his wife.
“My family did not know I was in the courtroom and now I am standing in front of the judge, and I tell him, ‘your honor, our family is moving on a path of forgiveness toward Mr. Martin. Frankly actions speak louder than words. If my being here, paying his fine, helps his to accept and receive forgiveness that our family has extended to him, your honor that is what I am here to do. We want him to enjoy his life and his family and do what he is called to do. We love Mr. Martin,” Clark recalled. “The judge reached over, picked up a piece of paper, and he wrote on the paper. He said that a few minutes before he could not understand how he could accept a reduced charge to improper driving and now he was writing on the piece of paper, that the fine is $5.00.”
On June 10, 2016, about ten months after the accident, Clark facilitated a visit between his incarcerated nephew and Martin.
“My nephew, the first time he met C.J. Martin, he told him that letter did not have the full impact until several days after the accident and he said as he read the letter again, he could hear his dad say, ‘don’t hold this against Mr. Martin,” Clark recalled. “C.J. Martin is a pastor and I got him there under the auspice that he was doing a pastoral visit. In that visit, my nephew read the letter that his father gave to him the morning of the accident and he moved in forgiveness for C.J. Martin in the first three minutes of their visit.”
“Today, C.J. Martin, we are not only family, he is our pastor and I went from not having a faith walk to being ordained as a minister in his church. He is our pastor,” Clark said.
Later, J.T. and his wife, Terri Lee Clark co-authored a book about the accident and the resulting events called, “In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White.” The book was published on Nov. 20, 2018.
“I was called by a publisher on April 25, 2018,” Clark said. “The contact indicated that he had come across the story on the internet and asked if I could tell him more about it. I was actually standing in an airport in Kansas City, Mo. when I got the call. I stood there waiting for my flight and told him the whole story. When I got done, he asked me if I had done any writing about it. I told him that I had scribbled a little bit, but not much and he said to send him a sample of something I had written about it, and I did when I got home that night. By the next afternoon I had a publishing contract.”
After the book’s success, the Clarks were in contact with a few filmmakers. In February of 2019, they found a match. “The screenwriter followed the book and allowed me and my wife to review the script, the screenplay as it was being developed to point out anything that was of concern, that was not in line with the actual story, so they wanted to stay true to it,” Clark said. “But a big difference between the book and the movie, is that I wrote the book from my perspective only, I did not interview anybody, I did not talk to anybody, I just wrote it from my seat. However, with the screenplay, not only did they incorporate the things from the book, they interviewed the family of the driver and the driver involved in my brother’s accident. They also interviewed my wife, my nephew who is incarcerated and they interviewed my niece, all to develop the screenplay for the movie.”
When it was time to name the movie, they found that the title of the book in it based on, “In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White,” had already been used for another film.
“The filmmakers came back and said they needed to change the title and asked if I would be okay with them naming the movie after my ministry, “My Brothers’ Crossing,” Clark said. “It is a plural possessive because it is not just about my brother, it is about all of us that have gone through this circumstance.”
Clark said he wants anyone who reads the book, or sees the movie, to come away having been pointed to Christ.
“The main point of all of this is to point people to Christ,” Clark said. “I was not living this way, my brother had tried to talk to me about his faith, I did not want any part of it, my wife had lived out her faith in front of me, I would wake up in the middle of the night and she would be laying hands on me, praying over me and I would mock her for it. Now my whole life has been transformed, my brother’s passing saved my life.”
Clark said that another big takeaway from the story is that forgiveness is a choice.
“The idea of forgiveness, it truly is a choice. We like to harbor the bitterness, it is almost a badge of honor for not forgiving. And when we move in forgiveness it can be about healing within ourselves, but it can be about so much more,” Clark said. “Now, our families break bread together, we travel together for entertainment for experiences, we minister together, we do outreach together...the relationship that we have within our families, it is a covenant relationship and we have acknowledged that we could have had that moment in the courtroom where we expressed forgiveness, paid a fine and went our separate ways and that would have been it. But God brought us together, especially at a time such as this.”
The film, ‘My Brothers’ Crossing,’ is playing at a few theaters in Va., but Clark hopes they can release it in W.Va. as well.
“Because of the virus, our opening weekend was not what..I did not have an expectation I guess, which is the fair way to say it, but the response to the movie by those who have seen it have been incredible. It is just that not a lot of people know about the movie,” Clark said.
To learn more about “My Brothers’ Crossing,” and “In the Blink of an Eye: Forgiveness in Black and White,” visit the “My Brothers’ Crossing” ministry’s Facebook page.
