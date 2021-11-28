GRUNDY, VA — Fifty-six years ago, Paul Platt arrived at Mountain Mission School to begin work as a teacher at the school, but little did he know that all those years would pass between, making his time at Mountain Mission School his life’s work of service, not only to the school and the children it serves, but also to God, who he is quick to point out, led him here.
Last month, he was recognized for that lifetime of service when his alma mater, Dallas Christian College (DCC), in Dallas, Texas, presented him with a Lifetime Service Award “in recognition of his longtime dedicated and loving service to missions and the Kingdom of God.” Platt graduated from Dallas Christian in 1965.
The award came as a surprise to Platt, who received a call from the DCC Alumni office in September to let him know he had been selected to receive the award.
“I was surprised to find out that I had been selected,” Platt said. “When I was there, it was just a little school. My Dad was president when I was there and my mother, Ethel, also worked there. It’s grown now with an enrollment of more than 300, but it’s still a small school. I’ve always been a supporter of it.”
At the presentation of the lifetime service award, Platt and his wife, Jennie, who died in 2018 after the couple had been married for 54 years, were recognized by DCC’s Mark Worley who presented the award.
“Paul and Jennie epitomize the heart of DCC – workers for the harvest field,” Worley said as the presentation of the award was made. “I don’t know if they ever dreamed that they would serve in the same place for so many years. I don’t know if they realized the magnitude of that service, the influence on lives that would be forever changed because of their service.”
Receiving the lifetime service award he said was an unbelievable feeling.
“It does feel good to receive recognition like that,” Platt said. “It’s a legacy for the college I went to and for my family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.