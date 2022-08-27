GRUNDY, VA — Mountain Mission School (MMS) was recently notified of its re-accreditation status through the Association of Christian Schools International, according to MMS President Chris Mitchell and MMS Director of Education Jessica Hertzog.
MMS first became dually accredited by ACSI, the Association of Christian Schools International and Cognia (formerly AdvancEd) in the spring of 2016 for its K-12 educational program. This year marked the time for a reaccreditation site visit and evaluation.
“This school year, MMS staff have been working diligently to complete the self-study for this visit,” Hertzog noted. “The self-study included surveys of staff, students, parents and alumni; an analysis of student assessments; and an evaluation of the school’s performance in eight standards. Each of the eight standards is carefully reviewed using the indicators and rubrics to guide the preparation of an accurate, complete, well-written report.”
The accreditation team conducted a site visit at the school in late March. A team of four peer Christian school teachers and administrators verified the integrity of the self-study and were there to observe that standards are being met. While on campus, they met with different stakeholders, including the Mountain Mission School Board of Trustees.
In learning of the school’s re-accreditation status, Hertzog noted the school received a statement of appreciation from the review team following their visit to the school.
Hertzog expressed her appreciation to the staff and administration at MMS for their support and hard work which made reaccreditation a reality.
“This was a long process and it paid off,” Hertzog said. “It reaffirmed the school is where we need to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.