BLUEFIELD — Southwest Virginia native, Damean Mathews, has released his Appalachian werewolf novel, "Moonlight," which modernizes a classic legend and brings it home to regional mountains.
Matthews has always been a storyteller. From a young age, if he was not satisfied by the ending of a movie or book, he would write his own endings.
"I always loved to read, I enjoyed the written word pretty much my whole life and as a kid if I saw a movie or read a book that I thought there was an element that could deserve a sequel or better development, then I would try to jot it down and got some original ideas," Matthews said.
The people who know Matthews are not surprised by his venture into author-hood. In the past, he has worked as a manager of a literary journal, a librarian, and a reporter for the Bristol Herald Courier. Now, he teaches high school english in Russell County, Va.
"I think all of those roles gave me experience working so closely with books for most of my professional career, I have been able to see the ins and outs of pretty much every side of the puzzle there with being in libraries and selling in retail and seeing the back-bone of the printing world, it has given me some insight into what to do, maybe what not to do, especially for someone who is not necessarily well-developed in the literary world yet," Mathews said. "I don’t really have much of a reputation behind me, I am still a little wet behind the ears, as some would say. I think it has given me some ideas of what direction to one in and what areas to stay away from."
After dabbling in the literary world for a while, Matthews got some ideas that he couldn't let go of in 2007 and started writing. His first work was published in 2009.
"Moonlight is my first full length novel, my second print work that was not published in a journal," Mathews said. "Until 2019, most of my previous publishings were in local journals, The Clinch Mountain Review and the Jimson Weed, UVA Wise's literary journal."
However, Moonlight is not Mathews first printed work. In 2019, he published, "Tales of the Mysterious and the Macabre: Stories From the Appalachian Foothills," his first full-length print work which he describes as a collection of short stories and poems, with folktales and anecdotes throughout.
"I have always been drawn to the paranormal in everyday life," Mathews said. "I have delved into poetry and moderately inspirational pieces and I have worked a little in non-fiction, but I always find myself coming back to that paranormal and supernatural element. I think part of it is that there is so much of it in our Appalachian culture that it is a big part of who I am. I find myself going back there again and again."
That same Appalachian culture would continue to call on Mathews to tell its story. The inspiration for his new book, "Moonlight," struck as Mathews was driving home from work at Mountain Empire Community College.
"I was driving on U.S. 23 and there was just a few seconds of radio static and I heard one station overlapping the other and that got my creative juices flowing and I just imagined what it would be like for this guy to be driving down the road and hear this mysterious voice from his past come across the radio waves," Mathews said. "From there, it turned into a full length werewolf novel set in the Great Smokey Mountains."
A work of Appalachian fiction, "Moonlight" tells the story of a young man who moves to the Great Smoky Mountains and finds himself confronted with responsibility, love, and a creature he never thought could exist.
"We have our main character who has moved from a big city in Illinois to the Smoky Mountains and he finds himself being plagued by nightmares and after a time realizes that the creature from his nightmares is actually going to come to him in real life," Mathews said. "So he has to adjust not only moving to a completely different part of the world, with different cultures and different ideas, but he also has to adjust to the possibility that I creature he never thought could be real, is essentially knocking on his back door."
While he currently resides in Abingdon, Va., Mathews was born and raised in Tazewell, Va. He said it was a challenge to get into the mindset of his main character, who is from the midwest.
"I usually find myself falling into a third person narrative a lot, but I try to find ways to incorporate as much scenery and description as I can," Mathews said. "One of the places that my story takes place is a historic cabin area that my main character works at so I tried to look at those, not necessarily tourist traps, but those historic sites and see what they might look like to someone on the outside. I went in on that as well as I make a few yankee jokes throughout the book, just to pinpoint these southern traditions, like eating deer, for instance. "
To explain his point, Mathews sets a scene in the book: our main character is discussing cooking venison with a new potential love interest and a discussion emerges.
"I tried to play on, not necessarily cliche’, but just small elements that we, as everyday Appalachians might not necessarily consider to be bizarre, but somebody living in the city the entire life might kind of look at with a couple of questions," Mathews said.
"Moonlight," brings readers into Appalachian folklore through evolving characters. One reader praised Moonlight’s “great storyline” in a recent review, calling the novel a “great read from an up and coming author.”
"One thing that I really tried to focus on is that heavy mythology and folklore element to our area," Mathews said. "I feel like if you really look into just about every culture in the world here is some version of these classic monsters that we all know. Each version can be a little bit different, so I tried to play off of some existing mythology within the Appalachian and Great Smokey Mountains and turn it into something new. The message I would try to convey with that is never underestimate the power of our folklore and history and the imaginary genius that came down through the generations with our people."
Moonlight can be purchased from various local retailers, the author’s website, https://dameanmathews.com/ and from Amazon at https://amzn.to/2Xot602.
