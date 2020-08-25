Have you ever had one of those weeks that feels like life is just throwing constant curveballs at you? As soon as you resolve one issue, another one takes its place.
I’ll never be able to count the times my mom told me to enjoy childhood as much as I could when I was growing up. She was so right. When the other girls at school started to throw away their dolls and other toys in favor of makeup and nail polish, my mom encouraged me to keep mine.
While my middle school friends spent their evenings on the family computer, chatting with each other, my best friend, Heather and I spent our evenings swinging off the swing set in the backyard and creating elaborate storylines for my extensive Barbie collection. I would have never admitted that I still played with Barbies when I was in middle school, but I am so glad that I did. While my school friends worried about boys and the latest trends, I spent a couple more years in blissful childhood play.
Last week, you may have noticed a change in the Lifestyles section of the newspaper. Over the previous weekend, I began to exhibit some signs of COVID-19. Getting sick is never fun, but it takes on a whole new meaning during a global pandemic. After a consultation with my doctor on Monday morning, she wrote out an order for me to be tested at Princeton Community Hospital. I’d like to take a moment to thank the staff at PCH who conducted my test. The nurse who actually performed what felt like a cotton swab lobotomy talked me through the whole process and showed me wonderful kindness. By the grace of God, I received my negative test results just three days after my test. I was still sick, so I was prescribed an antibiotic and told to rest and return to work after the antibiotic had its time to work.
Having to take a week off work was difficult for me. We are closing in on the deadline for the Fall 2020 edition of Prerogative Magazine and I am a bit of a workaholic. Getting behind in work is not really an option when you work in an industry based on deadlines, but my coworkers were gracious and covered for me. I’d like to thank Andy Patton, News Editor at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, for taking care of Lifestyles last week. My work oftentimes feels like my children and knowing that one was taken care of allowed me to rest and recover from what turned out to be Bronchitis.
I returned to my day to day routine on Monday, only to be hit with a barrage of healthcare paperwork and countless calls to be made, just in my personal life. Not to mention my work to-do lists and re-scheduled interviews. It’s Friday as I write this and I am proud of all I have completed this week in my life and my work. I feel like I have been on the phone more than off of it. Just before sitting down to write this column I spent a while on hold with a veterinarian’s office trying to renew one of my dog’s prescriptions. It was in that moment, that it hit me how glad I am that my parents encouraged me to extend my childhood.
Adult life is something I get more accustomed to every day. I know I have legally been an adult for nearly a decade, but truly growing up takes a while.
Taylor Swift recently released an album entitled, “folklore.” The woman has an incredible talent in songwriting and it has never shown brighter than on this album, but I digress. The last time I wrote a column about growing up, I mentioned another Taylor Swift song on the topic. There is a song on the new album called, “seven.” The song mourns the loss of childhood freedom, opening the song with the line, “I hit my peak at seven.” I will leave you with my favorite verse in the song.
“Please picture me, in the weeds, before I learned civility, I used to scream, ferociously, any time I wanted.”
