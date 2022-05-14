PRINCETON — Four Knights and Two Ladies have been added to the list of Mercer County Golden Horseshoe recipients.
In late 1929, to promote the study of state history, Phil M. Conley, an editor of The West Virginia Review, proposed the idea of forming West Virginia Clubs. By1930 some 2,736 clubs were organized with more than 48,000 students as members. Mr. Conley took his idea to State Superintendent of Free Schools William C. Cook. Superintendent Cook believed that the State Department of Education should take the lead in promoting a comprehensive study of the state. He proposed expanding Conley’s idea by honoring the highest-achieving students with a state award. In the first Golden Horseshoe ceremony, held in 1931, 87 students from 46 counties were honored as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe. The Golden Horseshoe became known as a symbol of scholastic achievement to honor students who excel in the study of West Virginia. Since that time approximately 15,000 eighth-grade students have received a golden pin in the shape of a horseshoe, much like those given by Governor Spotswood some three hundred years ago. This pin symbolizes the student’s knowledge and understanding of their state’s proud heritage.
Since 1931, 8th grade students all over West Virginia have competed in the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe Test. The test has been administered in West Virginia since 1931 and is the longest-running program of its kind in any state. It is known as a symbol of scholastic achievement to honor students who excel in the study of West Virginia.
The Golden Horseshoe will be presented in June to the following Mercer County Students: Chase Davis from Bluefield Middle School; Kiarah Grimm, Savannah Mongeni, and Alec Slone from Glenwood Middle School; Chance Ferguson from Princeton Middle School; and Parker Shrewsbury from PikeView Middle School. Mercer County Schools applauds these young students’ dedication to preparing for the test. Recipients during the past seven decades include citizens from all walks of life, state Supreme Court justices, legislators, attorneys, business leaders and educators.
