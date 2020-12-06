MCDOWELL — Blaine Sturgell, a Fall River Elementary student has been selected to serve as the West Virginia Beta Club President.
Amy Oliver is a Title One Reading Teacher and Beta Sponsor at Fall River Elementary school. She has been teaching Sturgell since he was in Kindergarten.
"To be invited or included, you have to maintain a high academic achievement and standard," Oliver said. "Beta Club is a national organization and honor society, therefore, it is also a community service organization."
While the National Beta Club was unavailable for comment, their website describes the organization as, "the largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization in America. And for more than 80 years, it has prepared today's students to be tomorrow's leaders."
"Lead by serving others is Beta Club's motto, so we try to install that with the kids with community service," Oliver said. "Blaine is a really good student, he has good character, we want a good character with the academics. We asked him and his parents if he would like to run for the president of the elementary division in West Virginia."
Blaine Sturgill applied to be the President of the Elementary Division of West Virginia Beta Club and was interviewed by a panel of judges, virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We helped him do a skit for his application," Oliver said. "As president, he is invited to attend a weeklong leadership summit, and training on how to be a better leader and student leader."
Sturgis will represent the Elementary Division of the West Virginia Beta Club at the National Beta Convention in Florida, if the event is allowed to occur in person. If not, he will still represent the division, virtually.
"We are super excited about it," Oliver said. "Not only has he won the position but the hard work and effort he put in it was incredible. It is an honor that we could have someone from Mcdowell County because we have never had a student in McDowell hold the title of Beta President. It is great for our school and our county."
