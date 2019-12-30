As I imagine many families do, my family has a tradition of driving around and looking at Christmas lights. At least once or twice during the holiday season, my parents and I pile into the car to drive around town, looking at everyone's Christmas decorations. We usually stuck to the neighborhoods surrounding our own, driving the suburban streets, with the heat on high, pointing out our favorite decorations along the way.
Once inflatable Christmas decorations became more and more popular, we could not help but laugh at some of them, especially when the wind or snow blew them over. Even in my twenties, my family can make me lose my breath laughing at some decorations. I don't mean to be insulting to those who love inflatables, they are just easy to make fun of. Also, my family and I have a very specific kind of humor.
I remember one year when I was in high school, my best friend, Heather joined us on one of these drives. We spotted a Christmas pig decoration. This was not an inflatable decoration, just a wire pig, with lights and a Santa hat on. To this day, I am not sure where pigs come into the story of Christmas or any trace of their presence in traditions surrounding the holiday. However, to us, the Christmas pig became a running joke. That entire holiday season my mother and Heather joked that they were going to go steal the decoration. I, being a rule-follower to a fault, worried myself to death that they were going to actually steal the pig. Of course, they did not, but the tale of the Christmas pig lives on in my memories, and on Heather's front lawn now. I imagine it was difficult to explain to her husband why they needed to purchase this particular decoration to make their married home complete for the holiday.
Another instance of my family's specific kind of humor is a competition we hold each year for "least amount of effort." Now, for the disclaimers: this is not a real competition. There are no official winners or losers. In addition, the Rice family's judgment of the amount of effort put into decoration is a product of interpretation and is in no way meant as an offense.
See? Right there was an example of the level of sarcasm intertwined in my sense of humor. I am being genuine when I say that we were not trying to be hateful. We began to notice a pattern at some homes throughout the years and wondered why they even bothered decorating? We made up storylines of what prompted these decorations. Maybe the household had fought until someone just threw up a string of crooked lights. Perhaps they let their children be in charge of decorating?
I called my father to consult with him about this tradition. "We are not talking about tacky, we are talking about the least amount of effort, " he said laughingly. "If it is more than one line of lights, you are immediately disqualified."
For example, each year, the residents of one house seemingly took one step out of their front door, plugged in a very short strand of red lights and threw them at the railing of the porch. Each year, the red lights would be "taken down" and thrown out on that railing again when the holidays rolled around. I remember my father singing "Roxanne" by The Police as we drove past this house each year to hysterical cackles from me in the back seat. This house was a winner for a few years running.
When we would round a corner and my father would say, "Oh, I think we have a contender," and I would crane my neck to try to spot his next pick. One local business usually placed third in our competition. This unnamed business put the same string of crooked lights on the one window of their shop each year. This was an effort, but not too much. I do remember the year we disqualified them after they added a wreath to their door.
For a final look into mine and my father's holiday high jinks, I'll share a very strange tradition we hold dear. From the time I was four years old, I have always shared a home with at least one and up to three dogs. This is not counting the occasional foster dog(s) we had. So, we always had a plethora of dog toys around the house. I've mentioned before how much my mother loves Christmas and making our home look like a Christmas card, and she is very good at it. As we would finish decorating the Christmas tree each year, one of us, or both of us would sneak one of the dog's toys into the Christmas tree for my mother to find and throw out of the tree, to the dog's delight.
Over Thanksgiving this year, I decorated our Christmas tree with my parents. I'd sat down on the couch and was looking the tree over for blank spots when my father came around the corner, hiding a dog toy behind his back. As my mother straightened the lights and sha[ed the tree to perfection, my father snuck around the other side and slid the toy in. This year, she foudn the toy within minutes, but sometimes it takes a few days. Like many traditions, I do not remember how these funny ones were started. All I know is they make my holidays even brighter. Losing our breath laughing at our own inside jokes is one of mine and my parent's specialties.
I hope you've enjoyed my sharing of some uncommon traditions in my family. My most important hope is that you and your family have a very Merry Christmas, but I hope you have some belly-aching laughs this holiday as well.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
