Recently, I have found myself going to the movies a lot to give myself something fun to do on a relaxing day.
It’s something that I really enjoy doing, especially around this time of year because there are usually a lot of good horror and thriller movies coming out.
I just a couple weeks ago went and saw the new movie called “Pearl,” which is a prequel to another movie that came out earlier this year, and I loved it.
I think I’ve been to the movie theater around four or five times within the last month and a half.
Going to the movies is just such a fun experience for me, and it has always been one of my favorite things to do even as a kid.
My grandfather Tony, who was often called T.K., used to take me and my sister to the movies all the time when we were younger because he knew how much we loved it.
It was one of our favorite things to do together, and we made a lot of good memories with him when we would go.
My favorite memory of going to the movies with T.K. has to be when me and my sister begged to go see the Hannah Montana movie, so he took us.
Now, he had no desire to go see that movie, but since we wanted to go see it he agreed; however, once we were in the theater watching it, he was engrossed in the movie.
He was so invested that at one point in the movie he cried, and me and my sister just thought it was hilarious seeing this reaction.
That has always stuck with me as one of my best memories of him.
I don’t know what it is about going to the movies that makes the experience of watching a movie so much better, but it really is one of my favorite things to do.
Movie theater popcorn and candy have always been superior to any other snack in my opinion.
Now, especially that they have updated theaters to include different types of screens, recliners, and accommodations, the experience is more fun than ever.
When I was young, I never sat in a recliner at the movies, we had the regular seats that you would find in any generic movie theater.
I never saw an IMAX movie with the surrounding screen that makes you feel immersed in the movie, and I’ve still never done this though it’s on my list of things to do.
The closest to that kind of experience I’ve had includes 3D movies, and the SCREENX 2D, which is a smaller scale IMAX theater.
With the advances in technology, going to the movies has become a one of a kind experience to me.
I still remember when COVID first hit, and the movie theaters took a hit.
There were many rumors and speculations going around saying that this could finally kill movie theaters and give all the power to streaming services, but I am so glad that didn’t happen.
My roommate and I might be the ones keeping it in business with how often we go because our favorite thing to do on the weekend is go to Christiansburg to eat at Olive Garden, go to Barnes and Noble, then end the night at the movies.
It’s become a fun little girl-day tradition for us, and I really love that it has.
I think the movies can be a good way to not only spend time with friends and family, but it makes really good memories and traditions with those you love.
From a past-time to a current hobby, going to the movies is my favorite way to spend time with friends and relax.
I’ve already made plans to go again soon soon, so by the time this has been read by anyone, I’ll probably have been to another movie.
