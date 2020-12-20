BLUEFIELD — An annual donation of quilts to the Children’s Home Society is sure to bring joy to children this holiday season.
The Patchwork Quilters, a Bluefield, Va. group of representatives from quilt groups throughout the region, gave their annual donation of quilts to the Children’s Home Society, just in time for Christmas.
Fran Bailey, a member of the Patchwork Quilters, said that the children who will receive the quilts are always on their minds while they’re sewing.
“For a lot of these kids, they do not have a lot. My son-in-law was in basically the same situation as these kids are. When I gave him a quilt on Christmas, he was so excited,” Bailey said. “He was an adult, and he had never had someone make something for him and he treasured it. It means a lot to them to have something made for them.”
Andrea Graham, Permanency Supervisor of the Children’s Home Society said the 501c3 non-profit has an average of 60 to 65 children under their care at any given moment.
“We have so many adoptions coming up and we have so many that have happened, that we were running low (on quilts) and this is just going to be great,” Graham said. “To put a number is hard, but we are probably at our lowest number right now and that is because we have had so many kids getting adopted. They have been on our caseload, in foster care for two years.”
The Patchwork Quilter’s annual donation has become a sentimental part of the Children’s Home Society’s adoption process.
“When the foster care workers pick a quilt out for a kid, they really do look for quilts that they think match the child’s personality,” Graham said. “They look for one that they think will match the kid’s personality or their favorite colors, and things the kids like. they do not just go grab a quilt, they go through them. They take it very seriously.”
After a quilt is chosen for the child, the Children’s Home Society sews a cloth-printed photo, poem, and adoption date to the back of the quilt.
“We print it on a cloth and then sew that to the back of the quilt and it is presented to them at their adoption hearing,” Graham said. “I have families that hang them on the wall, they can frame them or use them on a bed.”
Carol Ruckman, Chair of the Committee on Charities of the Patchwork Quilters, told the story of a child who was adopted through the Children’s Home Society and his quilt.
“We got to meet one little boy who told us that he had named his quilt, ‘laughy,” Ruckman said. “He was carrying it with him. His mom said that he carries it everywhere he went.”
Outside of the annual donation of quilts, Ruckman said the Patchwork Quilters will have a sew day if there is an immediate need.
“If there is a need, we will have a sew day,” Ruckman said. “We will meet at someone’s home and one will cut, one will sew it, the next will pin it together and we go from there. It’s like an assembly line.”
Ruckman also thanked the Town of Bluefield, Va. for their support of the Patchwork Quilters. The group meets at Town Hall and hold classes there.
In addition to foster care and adoption, the Children’s Home Society holds weekend mentoring programs and therapy in Princeton and McDowell County. On the same day as the quilt donations, the non-profit was also in McDowell County holding the annual Coal Country Christmas.
“They are distributing the gifts to the children in McDowell County that qualify for that program. Over 500 families are going to receive gifts today,” Graham said.
The biggest need for the Children’s Home Society is foster parents. To accommodate social distancing guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Graham said they are now offering online classes for foster parents to get approved and take their classes online instead of in an in-person group setting.
“We need foster parents. We are a non-profit organization, so any donations can help. We have some private donors. Usually, the holiday season is our biggest season for donations. We have had several churches collect socks, underwear, and pajamas for kids,” Graham said. “When they come in, they do not always have that stuff, and if they come in at night, foster parents don’t have the time to run to Walmart and get underwear. It is really important to have those things on hand so they can get to the store later.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
