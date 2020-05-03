MONROE — Two Monroe County high school seniors are doing their part to help their community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Cade McMunigal and Ian Jackson are high school seniors and members of the local 4-H robotics club. In March, they heard that healthcare workers were running low on PPE (Personal Protection Equipment), so they lead their 4-H club in designing a mask prototype that was quickly tested and approved by a local hospital.
McMunigal said that the Mayor of Union approached their robotics to help provide the local medical centers.
“The town mayor of Union approached our team and they had the idea of us helping out with the local medical centers printing these masks because we had a 3D printer at our practice location and then once we started getting the project underway, we remembered that there are 3D printers at both of the middle schools in the county so we asked if we could borrow those printers as well,” McMunigal said. “So we took all the printers we had which was three printers there and one at my house. We took them back to me and Ian’s houses and from there we just started producing them as fast as we can to give out to medical staff in and around the county.”
The robotics team had one 3D printer and had been instrumental in introducing the middle schools in the area to this technology. The two middle schools each had a 3D printer as well.
“With the 3D printers at the school, we were going down to the schools once a month and we were trying to help integrate 3D printing into the school’s curriculum because we were trying to increase STEM education in the county,” McMunigal said. “That was one of the reasons we helped the schools get the 3D printers in the first place because we are trying to teach the kids about 3D printing and STEM at a younger age.”
In addition, the boys used 3D printers for their robotics team projects. Now, these educational tools are being used to create life-saving PPE for local medical workers.
“Before the pandemic hit, the majority of the 3D printing we were doing was for our robotics team,” McMunigal said. “We were making parts that we needed to put on the robot that were specific things we could not buy anywhere. It was a nice thing for us to have because we could custom-make anything that we wanted into weird shapes and angles.”
“We were already kind of into it because we use 3D printers for our robotics team,” Jackson said. “We use them to create custom parts, so we already had an idea of how it works and what the possibilities are with 3D printing.”
The first step in creating PPE with 3D printers was finding plans online and getting the devices approved by local hospitals.
“It took a little bit for us to find a design that we thought we liked,” McMunigal said. “We looked at a couple on different websites, but we settled on one from a company called Prusa Printers. They published a design for a face shield for people to download and print all over the place so we used that one. We downloaded and printed two different versions of it for the hospitals to check out and they ended up really liking our first design so we didn’t have to go change it or anything. Then as soon as we got the word from them we just started making as many as we could.”
McMunigal and Jackson, senior students at James Monroe High School, are finishing out their last year of high school from home and building PPE along the way.
“We are both still in school as of now. Luckily with 3D printing, you just tell it to go and it does it’s own thing for 16 hours. With my schedule, and I think it is roughly similar to Cade,” Jackson said. “In the morning, I get the print started then I do my school work for the day. Luckily the printers do most of the work so I have time to do my schoolwork. In the meantime, while they print.”
According to Jackson, it takes about 16 hours to 3D print four masks at a time.
“We 3D print the top headband piece,” Jackson said. “It takes about 16 hours to do four at a time, we print four at a time. After those pieces finish, we get the shield cut out from big plastic sheets. When they get cut out and drilled with the right holes, you can put them together and they are ready to send off.”
So far, these two young men have produced about 300 units of PPE for local medical centers.
“With 4H you really learn that helping people,” Jackson said. “They really teach you to put other people first, help other people. So that is where we kind of got the value of helping our community and doing something like this.”
The delivery of the equipment was made possible by Allison St Clair, a nurse who reached out to them and asked to deliver the supplies for them since she was making rounds anyway.
“We have been working with Allison St Clair, who is a nurse in Monroe County,” McMunigal said. “She has been doing the majority of distributing to all the medical centers. She has been going to the medical centers around the county and she reached out and thought it would be a lot easier if we just met with her once a week or once every two weeks to drop off to her and when she makes her rounds, she takes them with her.”
“The only person I really see when delivering is Allison St Clair, the one who distributes them,” Jackson said. “The reaction she has been giving me is just she says, ‘You do not know how amazing this is and you are making a really big impact.’ She says the nurses at the hospitals are just so thankful that we are able to do this and give them the protection they need.”
Abbey Tillman, Marketing Manager at the National 4H Council clarified that the 4H program that Cade McMunigal and Ian Jackson participate in is through West Virginia University and their Cooperative Extension Program, another partner of the National 4H Council.
“Even before this crisis hit there were 4Her’s who were doing incredible work across their communities so it is a really beautiful moment for them to shine, stepping up and taking the skills that they have learned to impact the people around them,” Tillman said. “What has been amazing in this crisis is that we are seeing 4Her’s across the country who are stepping up to meet needs in their community. It is especially poignant to see that happening now, during that crisis but the incredible thing is that 4H really trains young people to take on new skills and to take their skills and use them to give back to their community.”
Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
