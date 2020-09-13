BLUEFIELD — Bluefield High School 2020 graduate,Trenton Burnette used his time in quarantine to create music, and not just any music. He produced an EP called, “Euphoria // Falling,” that aims to capture the feelings of such a tumultuous year.
“It is kind of a concept EP in some ways, but it is more like the vibe of each track,” Burnette explained. “The first two are the euphoria vibe and the second two are the falling kind of one. For example, euphoria, part one came about because I was just making a track one day and really liked this one sample that I found. It was really euphoric and I built the song around that sample and I think it turned out pretty well.”
Burnette said that his interest in music has been a big part of his life. His father plays guitar, bass and drums and his mother plays piano. He did not start producing music until the initial COVID-19 shutdown.
“That really got me into producing music, but I have been playing the saxophone since fifth grade,” Burnette said. “It kind of takes a lot from hip hop and that chill vibe, it is kind of born from the idea of staying in your room and being that kind of...there is so much euphoria in some areas and then you can also be falling in those same areas and I think that applies to quarantine. Some things happen that are good, but there is so much going on in the world, it can feel awful, like you are falling.”
Burnette is currently attending the West Virginia University, studying aerospace engineering but plans on creating more music in the future.
“I am going to release a lot of singles here in the next few months, just feeling out how I feel. I was working on an album, but they will come out as singles, the tracks I am working on,” Burnette said. “I love making music, it is my passion.
“Euphoria // Falling” consists of four songs and is 20 minutes long. It is an electronic EP that Burnette produced all on his own in addition to playing the saxophone on some of the songs.
The EP is available on all major music platforms, including Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/album/435tSKBQGfofMZ72z7hJpV?si=JcBlxG_2RVm8W42Shn3GWQ.
