CHARLESTON – Mercer County students are among the Kids Kick Opioids contest winners who will see their art displayed at the Capitol Building in Charleston
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced artwork by students from southern West Virginia, who are regional winners of the office’s sixth Kids Kick Opioids contest will be on display at the State Capitol building from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25.
The artwork designs showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse.
Local winners include Danielle Dillow, Gabriel Spencer and Ava Ramsey, of Bluefield Middle School in Mercer County; Brielle Coburn, of Glenwood School; and Abby Allen, of Spanishburg Elementary School who placed as the state-wide runner up.
“These entries demonstrate the immense creativity and talent of our students and shows the grim reality of the opioid epidemic and how opioid abuse can destroy lives,” Morrisey said. “Our hope is the work of these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol.”
The Attorney General received a total of 2,798 entries from 2,876 students at 78 elementary and middle schools across West Virginia. The submissions included a mix of drawings, poems and other designs aimed at promoting awareness.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology and engagement with the faith-based community and education.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
