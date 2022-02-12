CHARLESTON — The Very Rev. Chad Slater has been named Canon to the Ordinary for the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia.
Slater, a native of Ripley, in Jackson County, has served as rector of Christ Church, Bluefield, since 2013, and Dean of the New Southern Deanery of Episcopal Churches in West Virginia since 2020.
Slater attended Bexley Hall Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, after working in the oil and gas leasing business for eight years. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College. He has served in parish ministry for the last almost nine years. Rev. Slater has served around the state on various boards and commissions, including the West Virginia Council of Churches and Episcopal Church governing bodies. He twice was elected to the Episcopal Church’s national gathering, the General Convention. From 2018 until early 2019, the Rev. Slater was the Interim Director of the Highland Educational Project in McDowell County. In addition to these, Rev. Slater routinely spends time each summer at the Diocese’s summer camp, Peterkin Camp and Conference Center in Romney, leading youth programing.
While leading the Bluefield parish, the Rev. Slater was involved various community organizations and projects. These include serving as President of the local Ministerial Association, being a chaplain at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, providing pastoral oversight at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bluefield, West Virginia, and serving on the Planning Commission for the City of Bluefield.
“I am extremely pleased to welcome Father Chad into this position with the Diocese,” said the Rt. Rev. W. Michie Klusmeyer, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia. “He brings a passion for and a love of the church. I am grateful to have him accept this call to serve our church in this manner. His gifts of vision, creativity and joy are just what we need at this time.”
“This is bittersweet for me and my family. We know that this is what God is calling us into next, but it is sad to leave a place we have loved, ministered, and lived in for so long. I, and my entire family, are looking forward to this new adventure.”
The Rev. Slater will continue to serve at Christ Church until his transition at the beginning of 2022. He and his wife, Jennifer, are the parents of Benjamin and Emma Slater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.