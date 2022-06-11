The following area students have been placed on their respective school’s honors list for the Spring 2022 semester
• Logan Douthat, health and exercise science major, and Luke Stubbs, computer science major, both of Pearisburg, Va.. have been named to Bridgewater College’s Dean’s list.
• Radford University has named the following local students to their Dean’s List
Courtney Streeby, Oakwood, VA; Brandi Clemons, Pearisburg, VA.; Victoria McCary, Rowe, VA; Jenna Repass, Pembroke, VA; Hannah Williams, Pearisburg, VA; William Cecil, Pearisburg, VA; Nathan Martin PEARISBURG, VA; Carolyn Ogle, Pearisburg, VA; Savannah Trail, Bland, VA; Christopher Wozniak, Narrows, VA; Jami Martin, Narrows, VA; David O’Neal, Pembroke, VA; Grace Burke, Narrows, VA; Stephanie Buckland, Narrows, VA; Astrid Fisher, Pearisburg, VA; Emma Rasnake, Bland, VA; Lola Farrier, Newport, VA; Amanda Perkins, Narrows, VA ; Heaven Dimanche, Narrows, VA; Kara Mullins, Narrows, VA; Chandler Scott, Rich Creek, VA; Coleton Yopp, Pearisburg, VA; Margaret Carbaugh, Pearisburg, VA; Cameron Davis, Pearisburg, VA; Makena Williams, Pembroke, VA; Hannah Walters, Pearisburg, VA; Oak Bradshaw, Bland, VA; Jasmine Dudding, Bland, VA; Madison Keaton, Narrows, VA; Madeleine Mohler, Union, WV; Carly Riggs, Rocky Gap, VA; Kayleigh Gordon, Pearisburg, VA; Isabella Stinson, Rocky Gap, VA.
• Shepherd University has named Emma K. Elmore of Princeton to their Dean’s List.
• Fairmont State University has named Alyssa Lester to their Dean’s List.
• Southern New Hampshire University announces the following area students to the Winter 2022 President’s List: Joshua Hawkins, Holly Christian, and Tonya Johnson of Princeton, Lora Stiltner of Mavisdale, Va., Kaitlyn Bailey and Brandi Filer of Bluefield, Emily Newcomb of Iaeger, Asia Wyckoff of Welch, Shannon Faust of Kiel, Va., and Lanette Austin of Pearisburg, Va.
• Berea College announces the following area students to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List: Kayla Boyd of Davenport, Va., Selena Dobson of Grundy, Va., and Mckenzie Justus of Hurley, Va.
