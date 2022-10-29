Throughout my life I’ve heard the phrase “back in my day” more times than I can count, and at this point in time of still hearing it, it really is starting to get old.
As a young adult living in the economic and social status that is in place today, it is so hard to hear about all of the struggles that the older generations have been through and put down because they feel that the struggle of today’s generations are not as hard as they were “in their day.”
That thought is so crazy for me to think about because not only were they around back in the days of Vietnam, presidential assassinations, and just all around less inviting living situations, they are also alive to see what is happening today.
As a 22 year old, I grew up in a horrible state of panic and terror because of constant disasters that have been happening since my first memory.
I was born 18 months before 9/11, which led to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, then the 2008 recession happened, then I watched as a president was elected that began one of this country’s biggest political divides since the Civil War, which was then followed by a global pandemic, and during this time I was in school which meant fearing for my life everyday thinking that today could be the day that someone decided to come shoot up my school.
Now as an adult, I am having to try to live and understand adulthood in one of the worst economies that this country has seen in many years.
Living today is so hard because everything is so expensive.
Growing up, I was told that I had to go to college and that I had no choice in that matter because a degree was necessary to get a good job.
The college I went to cost me a little over $37,000, and that was me trying to get the bare minimum and the cheapest plans that I could.
Also, because of how much my parents made, I was not eligible for governmental financial aid like Pell Grants, and by no means was my family rich.
Whenever we would talk about it, my mom would say that we were too rich for financial aid help, but too broke to be able to afford college.
Now I’m in around $25,000 in student loan debt just so I could make sure I got that degree that would help me get a good job.
Any time I have ever been asked about student loan debt by someone older than me, they would ask why I didn’t just work to pay off college.
My answer would be that I did work, but the money I made went to necessary things I needed to live like food and gas.
The thing that the older generation doesn’t take into consideration is the exponential increase in college tuition from the time that they attended to now.
According to the Visual Capitalist website, “Since 1980 college tuition and fees are up 1,200 percent, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items has risen by only 236 percent.”
Following college it is expected that your degree will help you land a high-paying job in your field that will allow you to pay off those loans, but nowadays there are more people with college degrees than ever before yet not enough of those jobs to get.
Another point to that is that companies don’t want to hire recent graduates and usually post entry level jobs as needing at least three years experience in that field to even be considered.
I hear all the time that the younger generation doesn’t want to work, but I know so many young people working multiple jobs just to survive and be able to afford to live.
I personally worked three jobs my junior year of college, one of which was an unpaid internship that I did to be able to get the necessary experience and increase my chances of getting a job after graduation.
Senior year I worked two jobs which were both for minimum wage.
Another question I’ve been asked now that I’m in my early 20s is when I’m getting married and planning to have a family.
This question always catches me off guard because there is no way I would be able to afford a wedding much less a child.
I was recently at a funeral for a close friend of mine, and I was asked by a previous teacher that I had when I was younger if I was married.
I honestly am surprised at the number of people that I graduated high school with that are already married.
Lastly, a thing that I have noticed to be trending is that older people are always saying, “You probably don’t know about this or that,” when they are talking about something like a song, movie, or even history.
That really blows my mind that so many people in the older generation don’t think my generation has seen or heard of something simply because it’s a older than them.
With the technology of today, anything is just a Google search away, and we have the answer to just about any question at the tips of our fingers.
When I am told that I probably don’t know about something or are assumed to just be uneducated about a topic just because of my age, if feels very condescending.
I think it may be time to let go of the past and the “back in my days” because we are living in this generation’s days which has its own issues and social constructs.
Allow the younger generation to live, and if you want to educate them on something try to do it in a constructive way rather than condescending.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
