In 2018, Bethesda Games released Fallout 76, an open-world game based in post-apocalyptic Appalachia, specifically, West Virginia.
At the time, I was still settling back into my homegrown roots in Appalachia after constant moves and job changes. I remember discussing the video game in the newsroom, speculating what landmarks of West Virginia they might include. In fact, we got word that Lynn’s Drive-In would be a landmark in the game and I jumped at the chance to do this story. After a few weeks of calling contacts all across the state, and at Bethesda for comment, I was left with no story.
This happens a lot more than you’d think. In journalism, we are constantly pitching stories and sometimes, despite our best efforts, we can’t reach our sources and the story does not happen. It’s always disappointing and admittedly rare, but it happened to me with the launch of Fallout 76.
With my budget, I hoped for the game for Christmas and waited to play on someone else’s console until then. Like a lot of things in adulthood, the interest I had in it waned, and the years went on.
Recently, my boyfriend and I have started playing video games together. We spent last weekend playing Fallout 76, which he does not like very much. He purchased it back when it was released and has a bit of a grudge about West Virginia University (his favorite team) being renamed “Vault-Tec University” for the game. Do any sports fans out there see the ironic issue? WVU becomes...VTU.
He is convinced someone that graduated from Virginia Tech worked on the game and did that as a joke. He might be onto something...
Anyway, we spent a great weekend letting me explore the map and find landmarks. One of my main goals was to travel to Point Pleasant to meet the Mothman, which is an option in the game, but it was a quest that was going to take days for me to finish, so I said I would give it a try next weekend.
It’s interesting to see what some people see in these elaborate animations versus what my mind sees. I spend a lot of time exploring in video games, while also accomplishing tasks. My boyfriend is excellent at video games, while I am at best a novice.
I have a habit while playing video games of freaking out when something attacks me and I become, as my boyfriend so eloquently put it, “a button masher.” He is not wrong. When something attacks me while I am doing little tasks throughout these game maps, I just push every button and run until it stops. The fun part about playing together is that I can give him the controller when I get scared and he offs whatever foe was attacking me with a few clicks of the controller.
While this arrangement works great for me, it is not the correct way to play these games. Of course, the boyfriend doesn’t seem to mind it, but he did point out something rather deep about my reaction to the unexpected in video games and a parallel in my life.
The first game I fell in love with was “Horizon Zero Dawn.” Video games aren’t quite as simple as “Pong” anymore, and the plot of this game illustrates that. In this game, you play as Aloy, a hunter in a world overrun by machines, who sets out to uncover her past and save her people from the corrupted machines. I have been trying to beat this game for about three years. Last weekend, I did.
It has taken me three years to finish the game because I told myself that every task, every errand, every weapon, everything had to be perfect and completed. There was one trial that I would cancel out of every time I lost the opportunity to earn gold when there were three other medals available. I was convinced it was not good enough unless it was the gold medal. The boyfriend enlightened my game world view clarifying that, “You just have to get it done, it isn’t about perfection.”
I could never count how many times my parents, friends, and teachers have told me that throughout the years about my school work, course work, and career. “Just get it done Emily, it doesn’t have to be perfect.”
In my mind, I could always write these comments off as no one understanding how important these tasks, assignments, and tests were to me. However, in a video game, no task is necessarily personal, you are there to have fun. Don’t get me wrong, I will not become a slacker, but I think I could apply this video game lesson to my real life.
It does not have to be perfect to be complete.
