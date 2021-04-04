It is all around you!” a frustrated dock worker yelled at me while gesturing widely to the entire coastal village.
The year was 2015 and I was a naive college kid studying abroad. My friends and I had decided to spend our Sunday hiking to the five towns of Cinque Terre, a string of centuries-old seaside villages on the rugged Italian Riviera coastline. In each of the five towns, colorful houses and vineyards are built into the mountains, becoming a part of its landscape. The Sentiero Azzurro cliffside hiking trail links the villages, Monterosso, Vernazza, Corniglia, Manarola and Riomaggiore.
With conversational knowledge of the Italian language, getting lost was a constant worry during my time abroad. In this instance, getting on the correct boat meant making it back to Florence, Italy for classes the next morning.
These beautiful mountain villages are only accessible by hike, or ferry boat. My hiking companions and I decided to hike as much of the trail as we could in the time we had, and catch the last ferry back. At 21 years old, this sounded like a great idea to me. Now that I am older, I may have suggested we aim to catch the next to last ferry back to the train station, but with time comes wisdom, or so they say.
We began our hike in Monterosso, heading south. This hike will live in my mind forever. At the time, I’d chosen to do this hike with a double ear infection, sinus infection, and a thrown-out back. This was near the end of my trip, I had walked at least 50 miles all over Italy’s boot-shaped peninsula, and my ailments were not going to keep me from experiencing as much as I could. However, I do remember the doubt I felt when we found the trailhead and realized it was a complete incline for the first few miles. My friends hiked ahead of me as I stopped and took way too many photographs. I remember being worried they would be mad at me for lagging behind, but I was on this trip to complete my photography degree; of course, I was going to make a lot of photographs.
This lag in time ended up working out perfectly for me. In each town I arrived at on the trail, my friends were already there set up on beach towels or a restaurant table, with an open seat for me. At this point, we’d been traveling together for so long that they could order for me at most cafes. It was lunchtime when we arrived in Vernazza and sat in the ocean breeze and gorgeous sunshine and ate fresh seafood before setting towels out on the beach and letting our meal settle before hitting the trail again.
We reached Manarola by dinner time and had to cut our hike one village short, missing out on Riomaggiore in order to have time to eat and catch the last ferry boat. We chose a gorgeous restaurant called “Nessun Dormain” in Manarola for our final meal in the Italian Riviera. The restaurant, much like the rest of the village, was built into the mountainside, with incredible views. The restaurant was packed, so we agreed to share a table with a group of Australian students also traveling abroad. Crammed into a bench-style table with strangers from another continent, I ate the best seafood I’ve ever had and laughed with friends and strangers alike. It was a beautiful moment, the likes of which are hard to stomach in the age of COVID-19, but I digress.
Finally, it was time to catch the ferry. We strolled down to the dock, pausing for photos or just a moment to take in the view. As the unofficially assigned “mom” of most of my friend groups, I gathered everyone’s tickets and headed to the boat, explaining we needed the ferry back to Manarola...except, we were already in Manarola. Yes, in my exhaustion and lack of Italian fluidity I’d mixed up the two villages, Monterosso and Manarola. One we were in (Manarola), and the other (Monterosso) we needed a ride back to so we could catch our first of three trains back to Florence.
The dock worker attempted to correct my mistake, but with our language barrier, confusion was inevitable. Finally, after showing him our tickets, both of us attempting hand and arm movements in place of conversation, he said in a loud and booming voice, “You don’t need to find Manarola, it is all around you!”
As the realization of my word association mistake washed over me, at first, I was embarrassed, then I started laughing and apologizing. Thankfully, the dock worker laughed with me and motioned us onto the ferry.
For some reason, my mind has turned that entire situation into a metaphor. After a day of difficult hiking, racing against the sun to see, eat and experience everything that we could, this man, in his way, told me to slow down and enjoy the moment; everything we were looking for was already all around us. While I know this interaction left him nothing but a bad taste in his mouth for Americans, it has stuck with me.
I stood at the back of the ferry alone, watching Cinque Terre shrink into the distance along the coast and thought: perhaps, everything we are so desperately searching for, whether it be happiness, peace, success, or hope, it is all around us.
