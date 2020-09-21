Most people make resolutions on New Year’s Eve. The beginning of a new year, marked by new calendars, dozens of gym membership advertisements and a worldwide celebration of fireworks seems like an appropriate time for new beginnings, but what about autumn? This year, in particular, it seems our resolutions were doomed to fail by March, so why not take a second shot at them?
Nature renews itself in autumn. We might think of spring as a time of renewal and growth, but all the processes that must take place for plants to grow in spring began in autumn, progressed through winter and bloom in spring and summer. This year, we spent the spring and summer mostly indoors, watching the seasons change from our couches and home offices.
Leaves get their green color from a chemical called chlorophyll which helps the tree take in sunlight. Trees use light for nourishment through the process of photosynthesis. There are two chemicals that create the autumn colors we know and love: carotenoids create orange and yellow pigments while anthocyanin create shades of red and purple. These chemicals bide their time during the summer, hidden by the green of chlorophyll until the season changes and chlorophyll renewal stops and that is when the magic begins. The colors of each individual tree are a result of our friends, carotenoids and anthocyanin reacting to one another in different amounts and any combination of chlorophyll left in the leaf. Other factors that contribute to the unique colors we see every autumn are temperature, moisture and sunlight which is why every autumn is different. What I am getting at here is: the colors of autumn leaves are there all year long, we just can’t see them.
The sentiment, “what we needed was inside us all along” is repeated over and over again in self-help books and inspirational speeches but nature follows that same rule in the celebrated autumn season. The beauty of autumn was there all along just waiting to emerge. So, as we enter this new season, why not take a cue from nature? As the leaves change color, let’s be open to change and as they fall to the ground, let’s be willing to let some things go. When we rake up the leaves in our yards and watch our kids jump in the pile maybe join in and be willing to jump into something new and fun in life just for the sheer fun of it.
Most of the world has spent months in an ongoing cycle of fear, anger and stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other world events. Personally, I have joked that I could type that very phrase, “the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” in my sleep because of all my stories needing that caveat this year. My proposal is this: stay safe, socially distant, protect one another...but, try to regain a sense of normalcy this autumn. As the trees drop leaves, let us drop grudges we may be holding for our fellow neighbors. As the leaves change, we too can change, for the better. We can chose to be more understanding and kind to one another this season. Nature is letting go of it’s 2020 baggage, why can’t we, the humans who inhabit this earth, let something go too?
