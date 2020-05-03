Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.