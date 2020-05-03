Many people have experienced extreme loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those of us who have not experienced anything but prolonged “stay at home” time are blessed to have trivial problems.
On that note, I am far from the only one “celebrating” my birthday during the pandemic. I have shared a lot in this column about my thoughts and goals when it comes to aging. I know, I will only be turning 26 this month, but I’ve had my fair share of experiences. In one column a couple of years ago, I told you all that I would learn to cook by the time I turned 25. Well, I am looking at 26 and this pandemic has shown me how much I need to learn that particular skill, but I digress.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that has read my column that I am a very reflective person. In the weeks leading up to my birthday, I have spent a decent amount of time going through old external hard drives of my photography and life of the past few years. Some were happy, some were sad, others were bittersweet, but it made me realize how much I have been living in my own past. I never want to forget my experiences or the lessons I’ve learned from them, but in the latter part of my twenties, I’d like to focus on the future. This is just one thing that my 25th trip around the sun taught me.
My 25th year taught me a lot. Whether it be through turmoil or joy, every life experience carries a lesson, in my opinion. This year I learned one lesson that my parents have been trying to teach me for years: stop sweating the small stuff. This is an ongoing lesson, but one of the major parts of growing up, in my experience, is being able to see what problems will resolve themselves and which ones to focus on and resolve. For anyone else struggling with these problems, ask yourself: will this matter in a day? A week? A month? A year?
Usually, the answer is no, it will not matter.
Another lesson I learned in my 25th year is to stop caring so much what people think about you. I know, such a novel concept, right? Well, I have a tendency to get completely swallowed up by other people’s opinions of me. I’ve sent myself into panic attacks, just playing out scenarios in my head where someone might not like me or have a problem with me. That is so much wasted energy that I have given every single person I encountered for years of my life. Being a journalist, that is quite a few people to worry about. It is quite the burden to carry all that around and I look forward to dropping some of that worry-weight. This is not to say that I am going to become a terrible person, I’ll still probably be a “people-pleaser,” but I am working on that. As long as I know that I am doing everything I can to be the best at my job, the best friend, daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin I can possibly be, that is more than enough.
The last lesson I will share that I learned in the last year is the danger of grudges. I’ve lived a lot of my life in opposition to the phrase, “forgive and forget,” simply because I was afraid that if I forgot, I might get hurt again. However, forgiveness, even without a resolution from the other party, is beautiful. Forgiveness is a hard word for me still, but I have learned that you can “forgive and forget,” while still retaining the lesson learned from the experience.
I think the next year will feature even more introspection. Suddenly, my entire life is not compounded into the first five years of my twenties, as I assumed it would be as a teenager. In fact, I wouldn’t relive my early twenties even if I was paid to. Those are chaotic years when your brain is just trying to figure out who you are, at least in my experience. Now, I feel a sense of calm looking forward to my late twenties, even thirties. I am hopeful that I have grown as much as I thought in the past year, and can continue to grow into the best version of myself.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
