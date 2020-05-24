BLUEFIELD – Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., season six winner of NBC TV’s America’s Got Talent and West Virginia native, contributed a new song to the International Global Day of Play telecast on Saturday, April 25th.
“The experience was amazing. I got involved through a mutual friend, an actor by the name of Kevin Sizemore,” Murphy said. “He reached out and asked me to be a part of it, and doing anything for kids, I will say yes.”
Murphy performed “Playground” for the first time, acapella, during the webcast.
“I said yes and then I tried to figure out what I was going to sing on the webcast,” Murphy said. “My manager found this Tony Bennett song called, ‘Playground’ and it is an amazing song and I learned it in about 30 minutes and went ahead and sang it. I was trying to do it with my piano player, but with doing the whole thing over the internet, it was lagging and there were times I couldn’t hear him and he couldn’t hear me. So we couldn’t match it up so I just did in acapella right there on the spot.”
According to a press release, The Global Day of Play webcast telethon was organized to support the work of Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration. The non-profit has built a network of dozens of inclusive, sensory- and literacy-rich playgrounds throughout the world, including the United States, Mexico, Israel, Canada, Ecuador, Russia, and throughout the U.S. There are another 75 playgrounds currently in development, including in Argentina, South Africa, Armenia, the Dominican Republic and more. The playgrounds are specifically designed so that all kids can play together, those with and without disabilities.
“A kid should always be able to live a kid’s life and never be excluded from being able to go on a playground because there are things there that he can’t function in,” Murphy said. “As long as we make all the playgrounds accessible to all the kids, whether they have disabilities or not, it is a beautiful thing. It opens up relationships with kids that probably would have never played together”
According to a press release, the webcast was hosted by Wizards of Waverly Place and Fuller House star Maria Pilar Canals-Barrera and featured a mix of volunteers from around the globe, parents of kids with disabilities and celebrity appearances including Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz, Academy award winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), actor Ashton Kutcher, Chelsea Clinton, Las Vegas magician Alain Nu, classic country hitmaker T. Graham Brown, Voices of Classic Soul and former Platters vocalist Joe Coleman, actor Kevin Sizemore (Woodlawn, MINE 9), Kevin’s son voiceover artist Gunnar Sizemore (Kung Fu Panda), Billboard chart-topper Alex Band from the Calling and more.
“It is always fun to be able to work with different artists and celebrities because you see the truth in it and people are giving from their heart,” Murphy said. “It is not a publicity stunt, or media, it is just you saying yes to something that is needed. There is nothing to gain for me, I am already an adult, it is all about those kids, building a playground and getting them put up safely and quickly as possible and preparing them for social interactions such as that. I really love seeing the celebrities stepped out away from the limelight and give back to something that means so much to kids.”
To support Inclusion Matters by Shane’s Inspiration’s mission to build inclusive playgrounds, text the word INCLUSION to 269-89 or visit http://inclusionmatters.org/donate. For more information, visit www.inclusionmatters.org.
