UNION — Six James Monroe High School (JMHS) Youth Leadership Association (YLA) students traveled to Boston, Massachusetts on 27 – 31 January 2022 for the Harvard University Model United Nations (HMUN) Conference. In the face of administrative challenges and the city’s second largest blizzard the Mavericks performed admirably, earning two individual delegate awards in highly competitive Model UN debate.
After a rigorous selection process those selected to compete were Lauren Ballard, Jordan Feamster, Luke Fraley, Luke Jackson, Emma Ballard, and Sadie Maxey. Lauren Ballard, who also served as Head Delegate for the Mavericks, won an outstanding delegate award for her overall effectiveness at steering the debate and simultaneously advancing her country’s interests while working with other countries to find solutions to the problem of violence against indigenous women. Emma Ballard won a diplomatic commendation award for her skill at exhibiting leadership and empathy in debate on the same topic.
In Model UN debate student delegates represent a country assigned to them and work with other delegates to develop solutions to problems as diverse as drug abuse, terrorism, use of drones in warfare, and online privacy and security. Initially assigned the country of Mongolia, the Mavericks researched Mongolian culture and politics and expressed the country’s position on the problem assigned to their committees. Next they sought like-minded allies and began the process of developing and debating solutions to the problem via a draft UN Resolution.
Halfway through the conference the Mavericks had to pivot to a virtual conference due to shifting COVID-19 regulations. This entailed assignment of six new countries (one per delegate) and a new topic with only an hour to research both, followed by the same policy development and debate process used in the live conference. The team adapted to this challenge with precision and depth, garnering the two awards listed above. The awards, based on results from both the live and virtual sessions, were a first for the Mavericks in this level of competition.
The trip was not all conference, and the students had the opportunity to experience some of Boston’s rich history, including a portion of the Freedom Trail with Boston Common, the 54th Massachusetts Infantry monument, the burial places of Paul Revere and John Hancock, the site of the Boston Massacre, Faneuil Hall, and Boston Harbor. The group also visited Harvard University and received a personalized tour from Harvard Freshman Silas Riley, a graduate of Pocahontas High School. This portion of the trip was not without challenges, however, as Boston experienced its second largest blizzard followed by bitterly cold temperatures during the Maverick’s stay. As in the case of the change in the conference’s venue, however, the team adapted to the situation with great grace and poise.This was the second time JMHS has been selected for this prestigious event, having also participated in 2020.
JMHS is the only high school from West Virginia that has been selected to participate in this conference in recent history, and possibly ever for the annual event that began in 1953. The students joined over 1,200 other high school students from across the United States and overseas, including elite private schools and those that offer Model UN as a course of study rather than a club. Acceptance into this highly competitive debate competition is an acknowledgement of the excellence of our students in the YLA Model United Nations program.
Although Model United Nations is not a class at JMHS as it is in some other high schools, the students gain valuable academic experience in research, critical thinking, logic, written and verbal communication, and empathy by participating in it. The debate competition is not funded by Harvard and would not have been possible without the generosity of the Monroe County Board of Education, which approved funds from the school levy to assist with the trip, and that of the parents who allowed their children to travel and paid for a portion of the trip.
Future plans for the Maverick Model UN program include hosting a local conference, participating in a revived YLA Model UN program in Charleston, and a return to Model UN Conferences in Atlanta and Boston next year. If you wish to contribute time, expertise, or funds to this endeavor please contact the Maverick Debate Coach, Dr. Scott Womack, at 304-753-5182, on Facebook Messenger, or via email at swomack@k12.wv.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.