The first time I tried to carve a pumpkin, I swore to my parents that the pumpkin’s insides were burning my arms. In fact, at that young age, I thought that every warm color (red, orange, yellow) burnt my skin, including spaghetti sauce. I suppose you could say I have always had a tendency for the arts...and the dramatic.
Depending on the temperature, my family carved pumpkins on a tarp in the garage, or out on the driveway. The elaborate pumpkin carvings of the age of the internet were still pretty rare in the late 1990s, so most of our carvings were the classic toothy grin of a jack-o’-lantern.
With Halloween approaching, thoughts of pumpkin carving have entered my mind. The last pumpkin I carved was two years ago and if you have ever seen the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” you would appreciate my perfect carving of Jack Skellington that year. This year, funds and time are stretched thin, so I will try to muster up the inspiration to carve another “masterpiece” sometime before the month is over.
However, all the talk, movies and advertisements surrounding the holiday made me curious about the origins behind it. Not Halloween, persay, but pumpkin carving.
According to History.com, the practice of making jack-o’-lanterns at Halloween is centuries old. The name “jack-o’-lanterns” comes from an Irish folktale about a man named Stingy Jack which originated in Ireland, where large turnips and potatoes served as early lanterns. Irish immigrants brought the tradition to America, home of the pumpkin, and it became an integral part of Halloween festivities.
According to the story of Stingy Jack, the man invited the Devil to have a drink with him. Of course, we all know this is how every story with a happy ending begins, right? Anyway, Stingy Jack did not want to pay for his drink so he convinced the Devil to turn himself into a coin that Jack could use to pay the barkeep. After the Devil did so, Jack pocketed the money, next to a silver cross which prevented the Devil from changing back into his original form.
There is not a timeline to the story, but eventually, Jack freed the Devil, under the condition that he would not bother Jack for one year and if Jack should die, the Devil could not claim his soul. Apparently, the following year, Jack again tricked the Devil into climbing into a tree to pick a piece of fruit and while the Devil was up the tree, he carved the sign of the cross into the tree’s bark so that the Devil was stuck up the tree. If I could editorialize for a moment on the story, the Devil is very gullible in this story and Jack is playing with fire. I imagine in this part of the story that the two had gone apple picking and Jack may have whined about a sore ankle to convince the Devil to go up the tree. Anyway, back to the tale...
The Devil’s way out of the tree was to promise Jack that he would not bother him for ten more years. Again, without a timeline on the story, I do not know when, but Jack eventually died. The legend goes that God would not allow such an unsavory figure as Stingy Jack into heaven. The Devil, obviously still upset with Jack over the number of times he had tricked him, but still keeping his promise that he would not claim his soul, would not allow Jack into hell. The legend goes that the Devil sent Jack into the night with only a burning coal to light his way. Jack put the coal into a carved-out turnip and has been roaming the Earth ever since.
The legend began with the Irish who began to refer to the ghostly figure of Jack Stingy as “Jack of the Lantern,” and then, “Jack O’Lantern.” The legend spread and in Ireland and Scotland people began to make their own versions of Jack’s lanterns by carving scary faces into turnips or potatoes and placing them into windows or doors to frighten away Stingy Jack and other wandering evil spirits. Immigrants brought these traditions with them to the United States and soon found pumpkins, a fruit native to the land, make the perfect jack-o’-lanterns.
Now you know the origins of the jack-o’-lantern. I find the story funny, only because of the gullible nature of the Devil, but the tradition remains the same. Maybe we do not carve pumpkins to ward away evil spirits in the modern era, but tradition can be a beautiful thing. After all, would it really feel like Halloween if the toothy grins of jack-o’-lanterns didn’t light up our neighborhoods?
