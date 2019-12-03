My dog lives a very good life. Many times if she is begging for something late at night I find myself telling her, “You want for nothing!”
It is true. My dog, Zooey, has an overflowing basket of toys, gets three meals a day, two long walks a day (in addition to small ones throughout the day), her own side of the bed and her own recliner. That is not a joke, I never sit in that chair because she gets upset if anyone sits in it. It has moved with us multiple times and is always by a window for her to sit and watch the yard all day while I am at work.
These are just the parts of my dog’s life that she enjoys. In addition, we have a weekly grooming and health routine. She gets her ears cleaned, her teeth brushed, nails trimmed and hair brushed every week. She hates it, but she gets carrots as treats (her favorite) at the end of the routine.
Zooey gets baby carrots as treats because she has severe allergies. After countless tests and veterinarians, we cannot pinpoint the exact thing she is allergic to. She eats special food, gets her ears cleaned, takes an allergy shot every few months and an allergy pill nearly every day.
At the same time that I was doing preliminary planning for this year’s Prerogative Magazine Shelter Drive, I took Zooey to the vet. It was just a normal checkup, but after a fifteen-minute conversation with a new veterinarian about our eleven-year history of fighting off the allergies, it hit me just how privileged Zooey and I are. She is lucky to receive this level of care and I am lucky to be able to provide it. Don’t get me wrong, at times I have put her health above my own to pay for that allergy shot booster every few months and the rest of the maintenance that I have already mentioned.
As a young woman with no children, I often call Zooey my “fur baby” and my maternal instincts kick in when her health is in question. For example, when we moved here from Colorado, her allergies came back with vigor. The dry atmosphere at the altitude we had been living in had cleared up a lot of her symptoms, but when we moved back to the humidity of our home, they came rushing back. I specifically remember a phone call with my father when I told him I had her set up with a veterinarian and had yet to find a primary care physician for myself in this town. He was only a little surprised that I had once again, put her health above my own.
It may be an unpopular opinion, but I can’t help but think about the limited time I have with my girl. Dog’s life expectancies are much shorter than our own, and I want to give my dog the best life I can while I have her. Now, before I start crying, let’s move along, shall we?
The same week I was being called “momma” by the veterinary technicians and spending hundreds of dollars to keep my girl healthy and happy, I was calling local animal shelters to set up the Shelter Drive. Animal shelters are a dangerous place for me because my ultimate goal would be to save all the homeless pets housed there, but hearing about the needs of the shelter and doing research about how often animal shelters are forgotten in holiday-giving drove the point home for me.
Donations to animal shelters bottom out around the holidays. This is especially taxing on the shelters because it coincides with cold weather, meaning more animals in the shelter to care for. I have spent some time volunteering in my life, especially during my teenage years, but in adulthood, I admittedly have not done a lot for the needy.
Last year was my first time organizing the Prerogative Shelter Drive. I had just been promoted to Lifestyles Editor and Associate Editor of Prerogative Magazine and honestly did not know the shelter drive existed. After all, I had just moved here a few months earlier. Once I found out about it and that I got to be a part of it, I was so excited. Every day that week, Bluefield Daily Telegraph photographer, Jessica Nuzzo and I spent an hour or so at the end of the day tallying up all of the donations. You, the readers of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and Prerogative Magazine broke records with your charity last year.
Thousands of pounds of pet food and supplies were distributed in 2018 for the twelfth annual Prerogative Shelter Drive. The donations were equally divided among the Mercer County Animal Shelter, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, the McDowell County Humane Society and Save-a-pet food bank. Total donations added up to 1,570 pounds of dry dog food, 467 ounces of wet dog food, 342 pounds of dry cat food, 9,712 ounces of wet cat food, 47 dog and cat toys, 197 dog and cat treats, 236 pounds of cat litter, 25 blankets and bedding and 29 cleaning products.
The looks on the faces of the representatives of each shelter and society was nothing short of heartwarming. As they drove away, choruses of “Thank you’s” and “Merry Christmas!” rang across that parking lot. You, the readers, make it possible for these shelters to survive the winter and keep their animals happy and healthy.
I rescued Zooey from a shelter not unlike these over a decade ago. Last year, my co-organizer, Jessica adopted her dog, Holly after the shelter drive. I remember sitting in the little visiting room where you can play with and pet an animal before you adopt them. All Holly wanted was for Jessica to hold her. She did not want to run around the room and play, she just wanted love and a home. We left the shelter and Jessica said she would think about adopting Holly. It is a big responsibility after all.
A few hours later, I was at the office writing up my weekend stories when I got a text from Jessica. It was just a picture of Holly, sitting in her passenger seat, looking as content as could be. She had returned to the shelter and adopted Holly.
I am not necessarily advocating for everyone to adopt a dog this holiday season, it is a big investment and commitment, as Jessica would attest to after her year as a dog owner. But, don’t completely count out the possibility and if you can, please donate to the Shelter Drive. These animal shelters depend on these donations during the holiday season.
