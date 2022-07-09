BLUEFIELD — Robert Vernon graduated from Carroll County High School in 2014 with plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an auto mechanic. He didn’t. Instead, he followed his father’s advice and his friends’ encouragement and continued his education at the college level, studying mechanical engineering and ultimately enrolling at Bluefield State College
“At Wytheville Community College, a professor suggested that I consider Bluefield State University,” Vernon recalled. “I visited the campus and met Dr. Shannon Bowling, then the Dean of the School of Engineering Technology. After seeing the Center for Excellence in Manufacturing Engineering and the numerous engineering labs available to students, I applied to BSC to study Mechanical Engineering Technology.”
“At Bluefield State, my classmates and the faculty were very welcoming,” he continued. He took advantage of a pair of internship opportunities-the second of which was at Simmons Equipment in Tazewell, VA. He was hired for a fulltime position there shortly after receiving his bachelor’s degree from BSU in 2021, Vernon is now a Junior Design Engineer at Simmons Equipment, a mining equipment manufacturer whose focus is developing safer, more productive machines for today’s miner.
“My drafting and manufacturing classes at BSU have been very helpful,” Vernon explained. “Because of my preparation in those classes, I can get a general idea of how things are mounted or assembled. After a brief inspection and recording of a few dimensions, I’m able to return to my computer and complete a model of it.”
His advice to students: “If you are considering a career in engineering, it will be one of the toughest challenges in your life. Through dedication and hard work, you will graduate. If you commit the time and focus, you can become an engineering.” Vernon also encourages current engineering students to step beyond their comfort zones and explore a wide breadth of opportunities in the field.
“I enjoyed my years at Bluefield State, and I am proud to call BSC my alma mater,” he added. “I now work at a job I enjoy, thanks to my academic preparation at Bluefield State University.”
