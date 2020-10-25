My dear readers, this morning I went more places than I have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Holiday Prerogative Magazine related reasons that I can’t share quite yet, I spent this morning running from store to store.
The thought of walking into a supermarket has terrified me since the beginning of our initial “Stay At Home” order. I have been getting my groceries through pickup and frequenting drive-thru windows for the past eight months. However, today I went to multiple supermarkets and realized how normal things feel again.
I paced through a supermarket, searching for the ingredients and supplies that I needed and a memory occurred to me as I paused at the end of an aisle. At the very beginning of the quarantine I went to Walmart and saw everyone in masks and gloves and it terrified me. It was like walking through the beginning of a scary movie. That incident has kept me from going much of anywhere this year.
But this morning at Food City, a mask, squinted smiles and muffled “excuse me’s” felt normal. It seems, all these months after I wrote a column about our “new normal,” I have finally adjusted. Everyone was friendly, the staff was helpful and no one was panic-buying. It was just another day at the store, with masks, social distancing and some antibacterial regulations.
When I say that I have not been much of anywhere this year, I mean it. I only go to work and home. Obviously, my social skills are a bit rusty. But this morning, running errands felt so normal and nice. It was a crisp autumn morning, my car smelled of warm coffee as I drove the foggy streets. I cannot explain the feeling I got from such a normal activity. Personally, I think there will be a lot of new scientific studies about the longterm effects of isolation in the near future, but I digress.
It turns out, a quick trip to a few supermarkets is not a reason to panic. Perhaps, our new normal is finally getting into its rhythm.
It is impossible to talk or write about this year without admission of turmoil. I do my best to keep the Lifestyles section a reprieve from the world news that plagues us on a daily basis, but I am only human. Just like most people, 2020 has been a rough year for me. This summer, things definitely started looking up for me, personally, and I am doing really well.
It is so important, especially this year, to count our blessings. Each and every one. The squinted, masked smile that was returned by a gentleman in the soda aisle this morning, the pleasant conversation I had with a Dollar Tree cashier, the helpful Walmart employee...all of these are little moments to be happy about.
At the end of the day, no matter what your belief system, we are all just humans, working hard for a better life for ourselves and our families. We can yell and scream until we lose our voices, or we can respect one another enough to show kindness. I experienced kindness in some of its ostensibly, small acts this morning and it changed my whole day.
We might be living in a crazy and upset world, but a bit of kindness is a step toward our new normal, whatever that may look like.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.