It is now officially December, which means that Christmas is finally approaching and the traditions of celebrating with it.
Growing up, Christmas was a very hectic holiday with having to find time to visit all the relatives on my mom and dad’s sides of the family.
When I was really young, we would celebrate on Christmas Eve with my nana, my grandmother on my dad’s side.
Then on Christmas we would go to my great grandmother’s house in the morning on my mom’s side, then to my grandmother’s house on my mom’s side.
Around New Years is when we would go celebrate with the rest of my dad’s side of the family in Gatlinburg.
I really enjoyed getting to go from one place to the next to see my family and having different traditions at each place.
A tradition that has been happening since my sister and I were born is my mamaw, my grandmother on my mom’s side, would get matching Christmas pajamas for me, my sister, and my mom to wear to bed on Christmas Eve.
At my nana’s we would have dinner, and we would have some family time where we would play games like Catchphrase.
After that, we would open presents. My sister and I would pass out everyone’s gifts, then we would open one present at a time by going around from youngest to oldest until we ran out of presents to open.
When I was young, me, my sister, my mom, and dad would open our Christmas presents on Christmas morning before getting ready to go spend the day with the rest of the family.
However, now we open them on Christmas Eve because we don’t go to my nana’s anymore that night since she moved to Gatlinburg.
My sister also works in health care, so our close family celebrating at night makes more sense with her schedule now, and since I live out of state, it gives me more time to be able to get there.
We usually go to her after Christmas to make it a bit easier than having to rush around for two days.
One of my favorite things that we used to do when I was young that we don’t do anymore since my great grandmother passed and we don’t go to her house anymore is watch “A Christmas Story” on repeat all day on Christmas day.
The movie would play nonstop on the TBS channel, and it was one of granny’s favorites.
Christmas was her favorite holiday. She had a tree for every room in her house and tons of decorations of all kinds.
We also used to do a big lunch at granny’s, but we don’t do that anymore because it is just too much preparation for my mamaw to try to do since she is the only host on Christmas now.
Now, we mostly do finger foods for Christmas since we go all out for Thanksgiving, and no one really minds because we all enjoy just getting to see each other.
We do usually have more food when we celebrate with my nana, but those gatherings are normally smaller affairs than the one with my mamaw.
To me, it doesn’t really matter if there is food or not because we’ll figure it out, and we are all just glad to be able to come together for the holidays.
I am really looking forward to going home to see my family and participating in all the different traditions that we have now.
I am most excited to see what kind of Christmas pajamas my mamaw has for us this year along with the snacks and movies she always puts with them.
It’s always a good time when my family gets together, so no matter what we are doing or where we are, we’ll have fun.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
