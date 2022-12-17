Living in the official Christmas City of West Virginia would seem like the perfect place to be if you really enjoy doing holiday festivities, but I find it hard to find something that really draws me in to go out and try.
Most of the activities here are more directed for children and people with kids.
That is really not the fault of the city as they have done a really good job in drawing in a large demographic of the area, and they have a lot of activities going on to keep people having fun.
However, I do wish that there were somethings for me as a child-less adult could go out and enjoy.
The ferris wheel here is small and would be more fun if I were a child, the same with the ice skating rink. The size of it would just not serve well if it were full of adults.
Though, like I said, it’s not the city’s fault.
The holiday of Christmas has always been one with activities that were directed for kids a majority of the time.
I’m not even sure what kind of activities I would want because it is hard to come up with holiday-centric ideas.
I remember being a kid and just having so much fun at Christmas because there was always so much to go do, but now its lacking.
As Christmas has become so much about making money, everywhere has decided that the best way to do that is to pinpoint their sites on children and parents because they are the ones who are really going to go out of their way to make the holiday special for families.
I do think that if making money is the main goal of the holiday that these businesses have decided on, then they should also come up with ways to get the young adult demographic involved.
Especially Generation Z because they are really the ones who are going to promote their experience on social media accounts and get other people their age out at these places.
Money is not the only thing though, I feel like there should be a bigger way to help the young adults make happy memories at the holidays.
I am all about making the holidays happy for children and wanting them to experience all types of Christmas magic, I just feel that it could be shared through the generations.
I’m sure that even parents want to be able to go out and make memories with just their spouses sometimes just like they are able to do throughout the year.
Like I said, there are not many activities for adults, but there are some.
Driving through the Holiday of Lights whether you are driving through the Bluefield City Park or you are going to Bristol Speedway and Lights, it’s fun for grown-ups to do.
The little pop-up shops like holiday bazaars or even the Bluefield Christmas Market is fun because you can just spend time with loved ones while shopping around and maybe enjoying some hot chocolate.
I know Christmas isn’t supposed to be materialistic, and we should just appreciate making memories with loved ones, but I just think adults should be able to make just as many fun memories through holiday activities as children do.
I’m sure there are a few things out there that I don’t know about that people really enjoy doing, so I won’t give up on my search for a good time.
I also will be enjoying what Bluefield has to offer like the lights and market, and I hope others who are like me do too.
Also if you have children, this is the perfect place for you to bring your kids to have fun, and I encourage you to bring them.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.