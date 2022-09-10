As we have moved into September and are getting closer and closer to the fall season, I can’t help but get excited for the coming month.
Halloween is my favorite holiday and has always been.
There are so many aspects about the holiday that make it my favorite from the colder weather that makes it more acceptable to not leave your house to the decorations and just the all around feel of the season.
There are also so many things to do with friends or family whether you enjoy doing something that involves a good fright or not.
Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses, watching scary or just Halloween movies are all things that can be so fun to go enjoy during the fall season.
My favorite thing to do is watch scary movies, and while horror is my favorite genre and I watch them all year around anyway, I try to watch one every night of the month of October up until Halloween.
In my family, my sister and I are really the only ones who truly enjoy horror, so when we were growing up we would watch scary movies, and my mom would hate it.
My mom hates scary movies so much that one time I picked a horror movie called “Midsommar,” and after the movie ended, she promptly told me that I was no longer allowed to pick movies for the family to watch.
Me and my sister would watch them in the living room, and when my mom would see them, she would always say something along the lines of “I don’t get how you watch stuff like that,” or “Why do you like this stuff?”
The honest answer to those questions is that I do not know why I like them so much. I just do.
Now, I’m not one of those people who enjoy haunted houses or haunted mazes or anything like that because I would prefer that the bad guys that I watch in the movies stay in the movies.
This is kind of weird for someone who says they enjoy scary stuff and Halloween so much, but there is just something about even the thought of going into one of those places that makes me so anxious.
I should also preface this story with the fact that my mom has a severe fear of clowns.
I think one place that fear stems from is also from my mom because she had quite an experience at one.
She had went to a haunted house in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and they were going up the stairs when a clown jumped out at her holding a large knife.
She then shoved my dad into the clown and sprinted down the stairs so fast that she would hit the wall at the end of each stair case.
I’m not sure if her telling me and my sister this story put me off of haunted things or not, but it sure did not help.
One thing that I do really enjoy though is going to pumpkin patches with friends and family to get a pumpkin to either carve or paint.
I usually paint my pumpkin because I’m not that great at carving, and one year, I painted a Jack Skellington from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which I think is the best one I’ve ever done.
With COVID having been around the last few years, I have not been able to go do things during this season, and it has really been a bummer.
However, I am really hopeful this year that I will get to go to at least one pumpkin patch, so fingers crossed that it happens!
All in all, Halloween is my best holiday in my opinion, and I am so excited that the holiday is approaching along with the other great things that come along with the fall season.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.