Heart Strings, a local boutique and gift store, is planning to add a pottery and craft studio called Heart Strings Pottery Haus to its store in February.
The idea came from owner Lauren Crews when she was thinking about what to do with the unused space that she had in her store.
“I have extra space in my store, and actually over Christmas, I was trying to brainstorm what to do with that extra space, and I reflected back and was trying to think about things that would bring people together,” said Crews.
Crews said she felt that Mercer County had many great opportunities to be a “spectator of the arts” with places like The Granada Theater, The Room Upstairs, and the many other art collectives in the area, but she felt that there wasn’t as much a chance to be hands-on.
“I specifically wanted something that would bring everyone of all ages in,” she said. “Obviously the boutique services women which is wonderful and great, but it doesn’t encompass all members of a family and doesn’t allow for everyone to be involved, and I’ve always wanted an opportunity to allow everybody to be involved. I feel like this is the step that’s going to launch us into a new community opportunity.”
While she was coming up with the idea of what to do with the extra space, Crews dug into her favorite childhood pastime of pottery.
“I thought back to my 10th birthday when I wanted to do pottery, and my parents had to take me to North Carolina because there was no where closer to go at that time,” she said.
Crews also said that she knows things have evolved in the area and there are more opportunities that there used to be be, but she said she knows her customer base and community and feels that the pottery and craft will be a really great addition to the area.
“I know since then some things similar things have popped up, but one thing that I know about my store is that I have a large following of people who love to hang out, they love to be amongst other ladies, they’re community minded, they love creativity,” Crews said. “Often me and my customers talk about things we love to do but maybe it’s not local so we don’t really get the opportunity to sit and develop the relationship that we would like.”
She also added, “I’m always looking to bring things from other areas or bring things that aren’t local to our back yard. I want to make it convenient for people who are right here in this area to feel like they have opportunities to shop, and now, other opportunities with things like the pottery.”
Crews is a Mercer County native who has lived in the area her whole life.
She has a degree and licensure in teaching, which is ultimately what led to her opening Heart Strings. “Long story short, I contracted a virus from a student that attacked my heart, and that led to me opening Heart Strings,” said Crews. “Most of the community knows that, and that’s why the business is called Heart Strings. That is also why it’s two separate words because the word heart is specifically important to us as a family.”
The store originally started in her home where she made and sold high-end home decor through Facebook.
She created her business and did most of her work during her recovery from her heart transplant.
“The business kind of blossomed from there, and I knew that I needed to make a decision about which route I would take,” Crews said. “I knew there was a gap in shopping industry especially inclusive sizes in boutique clothing, and there was a need for higher-end, boutique options in Mercer County.”
She added, “I had saved enough money through doing the high end decor, and it was something that I couldn’t continue to do at the pace I was doing it; so I had to redirect my focus. thats when Heart Strings started in 2015.”
Heart Strings was originally a stand-alone store in Princeton that grew to add a small gift store inside Princeton Community Hospital, but the main Princeton store grew to be too much because of personal matters Crew was going through causing it to close.
“I went through a divorce and ended up having cancer, and it was just too much. I had to step away from two stores, and focused in on the hospital gift shop for a while,” she said
It wasn’t until a few years later that Crews would decide that she was ready to jump back into the boutique business, and she was encouraged by many friends and impressed by Bluefield’s economic community which led to her seeking a space in the area.
“Back in 2020, I discovered the space in Bluefield and relaunched the boutique there in that space. Now I have representation in both prime cities in Mercer County,” she said.
Over the time that she spent getting everything in place for her business and the time she’s been open, she has made many relationships.
“Over that course of time, I have built a lot of friendships and relationships not only with customer, but with community leaders, community governed groups, chambers of commerce, and people like Karen and Jamie with the Mercer County Visitors Bureau,” she said.
Crews added, “Being able to emerge myself into a new demographic allowed me to spread my wings in a way because the people were so inviting and welcoming, and the support that I received from city itself was unmatched.”
The space is about 1,800 square feet for which Crews has big plans for that include things like private parties, mommy and me classes, individual paint times, after school clubs, birthday parties, and field trips.
“It’s going to be something that I’ve always enjoyed since childhood that I will be able to see blossom, and see other people’s creativity blossom,” she said. “I’ve already had some of my teacher friends from when I was in the field ask about the field trips saying that they think their kids would love to do something like this.”
Crews is excited to bring back the feeling of togetherness in the community that she feels has dwindled slightly since COVID called for isolation.
“Our goal is to bring people together,” Crews said.
She also added, “I think that we have lost a sense of community in many ways because of COVID and people did stay at home, and I think this is kind of a great way for people to branch out and try something different. It’s not sitting in front of a screen, it’s not a digital age type event, it’s something that is going to allow people to have an amazing creative experience right here at home without having to travel away.”
Crews wants it to be known that the studio will be walk-in friendly to everyone and is a safe and relaxing place for people to unwind.
She also wants visitors and tourists coming into the area that the studio will be for them just as much as it is the locals.
“I want people to be able to come and unplug and be creative. We’ll have lots of pieces available on the shelves for people to paint,” Crews said. “We will kiln fire the item and have it ready for pick up, or we’ll even ship to those who visit from out of town.”
Crews said she currently gets a lot of visitors and non-locals in her store, so she feels that the pottery addition will really add to the growing appeal Mercer County has to vacationers.
“Surprisingly a lot of visitors make it to heart strings to shop, and they ask me what else there is to do, I get that question a lot,” she said.
She shares the Granada, good food places, but she feels that it’s hard to suggest to people things to do when the weather is not good if they are ATV riders or outdoors people visiting.
“This is another outlet that will bring people from other communities to our area, ad I want to appeal to those who come for ATV and beyond,” said Crews.
Family is very important to Crews as hers is heavily involved in Heart Strings with her as her mother is her business partner, and her father and grandmother and many extended family members invest lots of time and help into the business.
“My family is a large part of the business, and I couldn’t do it without them,” she said.
Therefore, she feels that adding a family friendly environment to her store is important.
Heart Strings Pottery Haus’s opening is set to be sometime in February, but that date may change depending on renovations needed.
For more information on Heart Strings, visit their Facebook page.
Heart Strings is located at 1601 Bland Street in Bluefield, West Virginia.
