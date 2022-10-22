With Halloween just a week away, I’ve been trying to come up with a fun costume to wear. So I’ve been searching for inspiration through social media and things like that.
I’ve noticed a few trends of costume themes among my searches which got me thinking of other likely things that we’ll be seeing a lot of this Halloween.
The first theme that we’ll be seeing a lot of is “Stranger Things.”
The show had its fourth season come out over the summer, and as popular as it was before, it’s even more so now.
This season introduced several new fan-favorite characters that I feel will inspire many to replicate for their Halloween costume.
The next and most obvious trend in my opinion will be “House of the Dragon” inspired costumes.
This show surpassed every goal in popularity that was expected of it and has become the most popular TV show in the world averaging about 29 million viewers per episode, according to Forbes.
The show has several significant characters that would make for a pretty awesome costume if you can find the medieval-styled clothing needed to pull it off.
Among the older kids, I feel that “Euphoria” will be a big inspiration for costume ideas as that show was extremely popular at the beginning of the year.
Older teens and young adults were constantly talking and posting about the show during its run time, and they still are even though it ended several months ago.
Younger kids will most likely stick to the basics of Marvel superheroes and Disney princesses.
We may also see a resurgence of “Toy Story” costumes for the kids as the Buzz Lightyear movie came out this year.
Lastly, the costumes I feel that will be seen a lot are the ones we see all the time including characters from “The Office,” “The Purge,” and other cult classics that seem to find their way into the mix every year.
I personally have no idea what I want to do for my costume.
I’ve been thinking about being Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson from that picture of him in the turtleneck sweater and fanny pack.
If you haven’t seen the photo that I’m referring to, I suggest you look it up because it really is pretty funny in my opinion.
Since Halloween is on a Monday, and I’ll be at work, I think my choice is a fun option while also staying in a professional dress clothes.
I’m honestly so excited for Halloween to see if my predictions on the costumes are accurate.
I think the costumes are the best part of the holiday because there are so many choices, and you get a chance to portray something that you really enjoy.
It’s not everyday that we all get to dress up as our favorite TV, movie, or book character.
I also think that people who judge adults for dressing up for Halloween is just so wrong because it’s not hurting anyone.
Just let people have fun and do what they want.
I’m sure everyone enjoyed dressing up and trick-or-treating when they were growing up
Adults are not going house to house for candy, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t have the opportunity to go to a party or get-together or even just take pictures in the costumes they are wearing.
Halloween is the beginning of the holidays, and it gets people in the holiday spirit of happiness and enjoyment.
Costumes are a big part of that, so let people enjoy them.
This year, pay attention to the costumes and see what trends you see in them.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Features Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.