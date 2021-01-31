A habit I found to be helpful in these trying times is practicing gratitude.
I have heard my entire life to always be grateful for what you have, because so many people are far less fortunate than you. While this is a great lesson, it skewed the way I looked at the word “gratitude” for a while.
In the past, when reflecting on the things I am grateful for, I tended to focus on just that: things. When you think of gratefulness as being thankful for things others do not have, you tend to focus on material things.
Recently I have been focusing on being grateful for every little thing. I mean this quite literally.
On a walk with my dog this week, I ruminated on what I was grateful for as the wind blew through my hair...and realized I was grateful for wind.
I watched a movie last weekend called, Vivarium. It is a horror movie, and not one I’d recommend unless you’d like to be awake thinking about it for a while. The film focuses on a young couple looking for their first home. Spoiler alert, they end up stuck in a mind-bending version of suburbia, stuck in time and frozen.
A character called Tom remarks near the end of the film that he misses the wind. Yes, their version of horror movie suburbia is so stuck in its ways that it does not have wind. Tom recalls that the wind was annoying when it blew your mail away, or your hair into your face, but it made him feel alive and he missed that feeling.
While my life is very different from that scary movie, we’ve spent a lot of time feeling stuck in the past year, haven’t we? Humans are not meant to spend this much time alone and isolated. If we do not remember the small things we are grateful for, we might fall into a pattern of monotony that is difficult to escape.
This week, I have spent a lot of time trying to be grateful for everything. I wrote in my journal that I am grateful for tastebuds. I am fully capable of tasting so many wonderful foods, with what my body has grown from scratch. I’ll share some more of my gratitudes in hopes it will inspire you.
I am grateful for my dog, Zooey who has been by my side for 13 years now. I don’t think I would have made it through nearly a year of quarantine without her.
I am grateful that other than a few small issues, I am healthy and capable. Do you have the physical ability to take a walk today? If so, add it to your gratitude list.
My point here is, there is so much more to be grateful for than there is to be scared about in our lives. When it comes to being grateful, try to focus on less material items and focus more on abilities and opportunities you’ve been blessed with.
Practicing gratitude will not make you into a perfect person, by any stretch of the imagination, but focusing on what you have instead of what you do not have changes your outlook on your life.
Emily Rice
