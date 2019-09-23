As anyone who reads this column knows, my car and I have had some adventures. We’ve traversed the United States and all the backroads in between. I recently wrote about trying to decide whether or not to purchase my leased car or purchase a new car. In that column, I told of the emotional attachment I’d developed with my car, El. In the end, it came down to the best financial decision for me and I decided to purchase my car.
Now comes an entirely new chapter of adulthood: I had no idea how to buy a car. I am honestly starting to get angry that basic finance and budgeting classes are not standard in high school. I was at such a loss with all of the bank’s jargon, I could not have done it without my mother, who used to work at banks and knows all the ins and outs of the business. It is still an ongoing process, financially. But my perspective toward my car has shifted a bit since she has been genuinely mine and not a glorified rental.
I started planning bumper stickers and setting my phone up with the system and allowing it to sync all of my contacts in my phone, something I was afraid to do if I would be turning it back into a dealership. There has been more of a sense of pride when I walk up to my car because she’s mine. I own something, an adult purchase...well the bank owns my car, but you get the sentiment.
However, this week my car decided to remind me that she is still my car and the quirks that accompanied us on all of our adventures will continue to plague us. Yesterday, I was driving home from work and scattered across the road were different sizes of pieces of wood with nails sticking out of them. You read that right. My drive home last night was like a very scary reality video game. I don’t know who was hauling that nail-infested wood through Bluefield yesterday, but please, in the future, make sure it is secure. Everyone was swerving everywhere to avoid the debris. Fortunately, I did not get into a wreck and to my knowledge, no one else did due to these obstacles. Unfortunately, at one point, there were two pieces in my lane. They suddenly became unavoidable and I hit one. I immediately thought the worst. I watched for my tire light to come on all the way home and it never did. So, I thought I’d dodged a bullet there.
This morning, I went out to my car, threw my bags in, started my podcast and began driving to work. I actually thought to myself about the danger of a flat tire the night before and then said aloud to my car, “Good job, El. Sorry about that.” After about two miles into my drive to work, the tire light came on. The dreaded little symbol that I am all too familiar with.
I pulled off the road, blinkers on and got out of the car. Yep, that is a flat tire. I tried to call my dad who is at least three hours away, but it’s my default. He was at work and didn’t get the call. I called my mom, my other default, just not for flat tires although I am sure she could change my tire much more quickly than I ever could. After about thirty seconds on the phone with her, a truck pulled up. A man asked if I needed help and I tearfully replied, “If you don’t mind?”
Allow me to explain myself for a moment. I have had about six or seven flat tires at this point. I know the drill, I was not crying over the flat tire and I could have changed it...it just would have taken me a while. Tears immediately hit my eyes because I am planning to drive home this weekend because a very close family member is in the hospital. He would not want me to share any details, so I will leave it at that. He has been in the hospital since last Saturday night and I have been chomping at the bit to get home to see him since then. All at once, I have a flat tire and I should not drive three hours on the turnpike on a spare tire and the trip I had been planning to visit a sick relative was melting in front of my eyes because of my stupid car and her tires.
So, as soon as I get on the phone with my mom, the man pulls up and she said, “Is someone stopping to help you?” and I said, “Yeah, no one ever did this out west.” She responded with, “Welcome back to the south baby, let me know when you’re on the road.” I would like to thank the south for welcoming me back with open arms, once again. I have also already told the story of my Thanksgiving Day shift when I fell and cut my hand and a family immediately pulled over and helped me. This time, I wasn’t pulled off the road for longer than two minutes before someone pulled over to help.
This gentleman pulls over and tells me it will all be okay as I try to explain why I am crying. We pull out the spare tire and he gets to work. I called the office and let them know that I would be running late. He had the tire changed in about fifteen minutes, gave me some suggestions of tire repair, told me to have a safe drive to work and even walked me back to the driver’s side and closed the door. I don’t know if he wants public recognition, but his name was Carl and he was an angel in my life this morning. So, thank you Carl!
That is essentially the whole story. I just got a call from the tire shop and they said it was just an easy patch, thank God, literally. I was late to work and the sales department shared their “Happy Friday” lunch with me to cheer me up. I am grateful to live somewhere where I have the ability to visit a sick relative without taking at least two flights and somewhere people are willing and more than happy to pull to the side of the road to help a complete stranger. I am grateful to work here where I am recognized as a human being that is going to go through hard times and still work hard through it. Not only that, but we laugh, have fun and some really good home-cooked food from the sales department some Fridays. So I will leave you with another thank you to Bluefield for welcoming me here over a year ago. You’ve treated me well and I am so grateful.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.